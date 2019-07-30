AAON H3 and V3 Series are Winners in ACHR News 2019 Dealer Design Awards





TULSA, Okla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was recognized for excellence in product design in the 16th annual Dealer Design Awards Program sponsored by The Air Conditioning Heating & Refrigeration News magazine. An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest that had 79 entries. The company's V3 Series 96% High Efficiency Gas Heater Air Handling Unit was the Bronze award winner in the HVAC Light Commercial Equipment, and the H3 Series Energy Recovery Wheel Air Handling Unit was the Bronze award winner in the Ventilation Products. The ACHR News is the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.



News Publisher Mike Murphy stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry and the awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."

AAON V3 Series Indoor Air Handling Units with 96% High Efficiency Gas Heaters are available from 45 to 160 MBH and 450 to 4,400 cfm with overlapping cabinet sizes for application flexibility. Gas heaters can be configured for both open and separate combustion applications. Air handling units can include DX or chilled water cooling and economizer mixing box for a complete energy efficient conditioning system.

AAON H3 Series Indoor Air Handling Units with Energy Recovery Wheel are available from 450 to 10,000 cfm and provide energy efficient 100% outside air ventilation with a low horizontal profile for overhead and low clearance installations. Direct drive backward curved plenum fans are standard for the supply and exhaust. Modules can ship separated to fit through 36-inch doors for retrofit installations.

"The recognition of the AAON H3 and V3 Series in the 2019 Dealer Design Awards highlights the great work of our employees and demonstrates our continuing commitment to designing and engineering innovative and high value HVAC equipment," said Norm Asbjornson, CEO of AAON.

Winning entries in the Dealer Design Awards are featured in the July 29, 2019 issue of The ACHR News, which is distributed nationally to over 32,000 HVACR contractors, wholesalers, and other industry professionals. For more information and further coverage, visit www.achrnews.com.

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

