AAON Breaks Ground on New Facility in Longview





TULSA, Okla., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, breaks ground on a new facility at the Longview, Texas manufacturing plant. The facility is part of a $28 million capital investment at the Longview operation. The first phase of construction will be a 195,000 square feet building with an expected completion date of October 2020. It will be used for both coil warehouse storage and equipment manufacturing operations.



"We are very excited about the decision to expand our Longview plant and the growth opportunities it provides both AAON and the Longview community. Additionally, a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility allows us to provide a higher level of service to our customers and team members, supporting our vision for growth," said Cory Simmons, VP of AAON Coil Products.

"Expansion of our Longview operation is an important step in growing our overall company. We continue to invest in opportunities that solidify our position as the leading manufacturer of high value HVAC equipment," said Gary Fields, President of AAON.

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

