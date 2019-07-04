A fourth federal agency from a G7 country chooses SmartGuide® for grants & contributions user-centric service delivery



MONTREAL, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphinat is pleased to announce that a fourth government agency of a G7 country, covering more than 25% of that country's population, have selected SmartGuide® in their effort to modernize their digital service delivery for grants and contributions. This agency now has full use of SmartGuide's powerful tool sets included in the SmartGuide software license files. SmartGuide Enterprise Edition aims to greatly improve on existing methods of creating web and mobile applications, minimizing time-consuming custom programming traditionally required with open source software and other methods while promoting better use of existing applications and systems.



"We now have continued indications of the timeliness and need for our SmartGuide solutions for an innovative grants and contributions portal in the public sector" said Curtis Page, Alphinat CEO. "With this new agency coming on board SmartGuide will now help deliver better user centric, quality and security of digital services covering more than 90% of that countries SMEs" he added.

"We have a cost effective easy to use and productivity solution that delivers great value to the public sector." adds Denis Michaud Alphinat Chief Solution and Security Officer. "This now brings to a total of ten (10) of this client's departments and agencies leveraging SmartGuide to date."

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. It always struck us as odd that the people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave would only be involved at the start of the process. With SmartGuide we provide an easy to use low-code solution and derivative solutions that meet the client's most critical needs and empower all line of business to leverage their own process knowledge and expertise to self-serve.

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we are constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error-prone.

So whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

