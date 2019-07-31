8th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2019



Executives from a Range of Industries to Present to 400+ Institutional Investors & Analysts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gateway Conference is back for its 8th year and will showcase over 100 public and private companies at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco on September 4th and 5th.



Attendees will have the opportunity to discover and learn about a select group of compelling companies across a wide range of industries, from business services and consumer, to financials, industrials and technology.

The invitation-only conference provides investors and analysts a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights during two days of presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management. To request an invitation, please visit gatewayir.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com.

The preliminary schedule of presenting companies has been provided below and will be regularly updated at gatewayir.com/conference-presenters.

Preliminary Presenting Companies as of July 31st - Subject to Change

Business Services Financials (cont'd) Technology (cont'd) BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) Heritage Insurance (NYSE: HRTG) QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) Intermex (NASDAQ: IMXI) Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) Sangoma Tech. (TSXV: STC) Research Solutions (OTC: RSSS) Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV) ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Startek (NYSE: SRT) Industrials Sonim Tech. (NASDAQ: SONM) Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) TeraGo (TSX: TGO) Consumer Ballard Power (TSX: BLDP) VirTra (VTSI: VTSI) Autoweb (NASDAQ: AUTO) BQE Water (TSXV: BQE) Wayside Tech. (NASDAQ: WSTG) Axion Ventures (TSXV: AXV) Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) WidePoint (NYSE: WYY) Ayr Strategies (NEO: AYR) Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ: BBCP) Boulder Botanicals (Private) EVO Transportation (OTC: EVOA) Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) Columbia Care (NEO: CCHW) Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) Technology High Times (Private) AgEagle (OTC: UAVS) iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) AgJunction (TSX: AJX) Jakks (NASDAQ: JAKK) Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) Jones Soda (OTC: JSDA) American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) Assure Neuromonitoring (TSXV: IOM) Landsteiner (Private) AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX) Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) Converge Tech. Solutions (OTC: CTS) Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV) DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) Spinmaster (TSX: TOY) Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) Duos Technologies (OTC: DUOT) The ONE Group (NASDAQ: STKS) eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) FalconStor Software (OTC: FALC) Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) US Auto Parts (NASDAQ: PRTS) FLYHT Aerospace (TSXV: FLY) Willow Bio (CNSX: WLLW) Fonteva (Private) Xcite Interactive (Private) Frankly (TSXV: TLK) GrayMeta (Private) Financials I.D. Systems (NASDAQ: IDSY) A-Mark (NASDAQ: AMRK) Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) LRAD Corp. (NASDAQ: LRAD) Consumer Portfolio Svcs. (NASDAQ: CPSS) Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Netsol Tech. (NASDAQ: NTWK) Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) Ooma (NASDAQ: OOMA)

Conference Sponsorship

The Gateway Conference is sponsored by leading firms servicing the financial community and is hosted by Gateway Investor Relations, a comprehensive financial communications firm. The conference provides a rich environment for business development and is an effective marketing platform to reach key corporate decision makers. Sponsorships are currently available in the gold, silver and bronze levels.

Gold investment banking sponsors of the 2019 Gateway Conference are: B. Riley FBR, Cowen, Oppenheimer and Stifel.

Silver and bronze sponsors include: Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Intrado/West, Vinson & Elkins, Wall Street Webcasting, Colonial Stock Transfer, Lowenstein Sandler, S&P Global and Withum.

For more information about sponsoring the Gateway Conference, visit the conference website or view the sponsorship brochure here.

About The Gateway Conference

For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of more than 600 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to also follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

