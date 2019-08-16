5BARz® Settles with SEC to Establish Path Toward Regulatory Compliance





Miami, FL, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- 5BARz International Inc. (www.5BARz.com) ("5BARz" or "the Company"), a technology leader in the cellular network extender and broadband network industries, announces that our Board of Directors have accepted the SEC's Offer of Settlement to revoke registration of the Company's securities pursuant to section 12(j) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We believe this is the fastest way to establish a path forward to meeting and maintaining regulatory compliance in the future.

Dr. Gil Amelio, Chairman of the Board of 5BARz International, Inc., states, "Our immediate goal is to secure the necessary funding to successfully execute the rollout of our business in India. We believe our patented core technology and innovative big data business plan has the potential to be adopted by telcos around the world and India is an ideal region for initial commercialization. We anticipate that we will re-establish trading of the Company's securities on an exchange that gives our shareholders the best possibility to maximize our valuation and increase liquidity. The Board of Directors remains fully committed to ensuring that the Company meets its business objectives and continues to build shareholder value. Becoming a private Company does not affect the current cap structure of the Company. Stock ownership, as well as stock warrant positions remain unchanged."

Mr. Samartha Nagabhushanam, CEO of 5BARz India, our subsidiary, states, "The Company's business in India is taking positive steps forward. The Company believes it has funding sources established for the manufacture and sale of the Company's Cellular Network Extenders through our strategic partnership with Kaynes Technology."

Mr. Daniel Bland, CEO, states, "We believe the funding of the Company's "ROVR" WiFi Router and Smart IoT Hub will occur via a revenue sharing arrangement with investors. Once the funding of our Cellular Network Extenders and "ROVR" WiFi Router and Smart IoT Hub is fully secured, we are confident that the Company will develop, with certainty, and execute our business strategy."

About 5BARz International Inc.

The 5BARz International Inc. business is focused on the global commercialization of patented product technologies branded under the name 5BARz®. 5BARz® is a cellular and broadband connectivity solutions company for application in the small office, home or for when users are mobile. 5BARz® incorporates patented technology to create highly engineered, single-piece, plug 'n play units that strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices. The Company also offers the ROVR product which provides uninterrupted and smart solutions for WiFi broadband coverage. 5BARz® represents a key solution for network operators in providing clear, high quality signal for their subscribers with a growing need for high quality connectivity.

