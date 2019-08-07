3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported GAAP revenue of $157.3 million, compared to $176.6 million in the second quarter of the previous year. The company reported a GAAP loss of $0.21 per share in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a GAAP loss of $0.08 per share in the second quarter of 2018, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.00 per share in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2018.

"We continue to see strength in customer demand for our core and new products and solutions, but as expected, year over year revenue growth was impacted by ordering patterns of a large enterprise customer, the delay in shipping Factory metals systems as we complete technical enhancements and weaker macro-economic conditions in some areas of our market," commented Vyomesh Joshi ("VJ"), president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems.

The company reported 46.4 percent higher printer unit sales, driven by sales of the Figure 4 platform. Printer revenue decreased 27.4 percent compared to the second quarter of the prior year driven by year over year timing of large enterprise customer orders and the softer macro industrial environment. Excluding the impact of the large enterprise customer's order patterns, healthcare solutions revenue increased 11.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the prior year. During the second quarter, materials revenue decreased 8.5 percent, on demand services decreased 12.4 percent and software decreased 0.5 percent compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

The company reported GAAP gross profit margin of 46.6 percent for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 220 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 47.4 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 48.9 percent in the second quarter of the prior year.

For the second quarter of 2019, GAAP operating expenses decreased 1.5 percent to $92.5 million compared to $93.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP SG&A expenses increased 0.7 percent to $71.7 million, including a $3.5 million dollar litigation settlement during the second quarter of 2019. GAAP R&D expenses decreased 8.4 percent from the second quarter of the prior year to $20.8 million. The company continues to execute its cost reduction plans, and as a result of these actions, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 9.3 percent to $71.7 million compared to $79.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

"I am pleased with the progress we are making on our cost structure, and we will continue to be laser focused on additional reduction opportunities in the second half of the year," continued Joshi.

The company generated $18.7 million of cash from operations during the quarter and had $150.4 million of unrestricted cash on hand at June 30, 2019. Cash generation during the second quarter was driven by improvements in working capital, including planned reductions of inventory.

"We remain confident in our broad portfolio of additive capabilities, workflow solutions and overall market opportunities; and we remain keenly focused on executing on our strategy, reducing costs and driving long-term profitable growth," concluded Joshi.

Q2 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

The company expects to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2019. 3D Systems plans to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Listen via Internet: www.3dsystems.com/investor

Participate via telephone:

Within the U.S.: 1-877-407-8291

Outside the U.S.: 1-201-689-8345

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation at www.3dsystems.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

Presentation of Information in This Press Release

To facilitate a better understanding of the impact that strategic acquisitions, non-recurring charges and certain non-cash expenses had on its financial results, the company reported non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of amortization of intangibles, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and severance expenses, stock-based compensation expense, litigation settlements and charges related to strategic decisions and portfolio realignment. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying schedule.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30 year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

Tables Follow





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except par value) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,397 $ 109,998 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $8,509 (2019) and $8,423 (2018) 114,093 126,618 Inventories 133,936 133,161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,471 27,697 Total current assets 427,897 397,474 Property and equipment, net (1) 97,664 103,252 Intangible assets, net 57,267 68,275 Goodwill 222,293 221,334 Right of use assets (1) 37,626 4,466 Deferred income tax asset 5,420 4,217 Other assets, net 29,384 26,814 Total assets $ 877,551 $ 825,832 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long term debt $ 4,050 $ — Current right of use liabilities (1) 11,451 654 Accounts payable 59,197 66,722 Accrued and other liabilities 59,730 59,265 Customer deposits 4,882 4,987 Deferred revenue 41,690 32,432 Total current liabilities 181,000 164,060 Long-term debt 75,378 25,000 Long-term right of use liabilities (1) 35,273 6,392 Deferred income tax liability 6,541 6,190 Other liabilities 42,041 39,331 Total liabilities 340,233 240,973 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 8,872 8,872 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 120,506 (2019) and 118,650 (2018) 120 117 Additional paid-in capital 1,361,569 1,355,503 Treasury stock, at cost — 3,182 shares (2019) and 2,946 shares (2018) (16,519 ) (15,572 ) Accumulated deficit (771,025 ) (722,701 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,313 ) (38,978 ) Total 3D Systems Corporation stockholders' equity 536,832 578,369 Noncontrolling interests (8,386 ) (2,382 ) Total stockholders' equity 528,446 575,987 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 877,551 $ 825,832

(1) For comparative purposes, prior year finance lease assets have been reclassified from "Property and equipment, net" to "Right of use assets". Prior year finance lease liabilities have been reclassified as right of use liabilities.





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Products $ 93,758 $ 110,785 $ 186,105 $ 216,231 Services 63,514 65,783 123,147 126,206 Total revenue 157,272 176,568 309,252 342,437 Cost of sales: Products 53,005 57,500 108,765 113,618 Services 30,968 32,906 61,483 64,788 Total cost of sales 83,973 90,406 170,248 178,406 Gross profit 73,299 86,162 139,004 164,031 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 71,654 71,172 136,982 140,625 Research and development 20,811 22,712 42,714 48,594 Total operating expenses 92,465 93,884 179,475 189,219 Loss from operations (19,166 ) (7,722 ) (40,471 ) (25,188 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (2,755 ) 1,661 (3,957 ) 108 Loss before income taxes (21,921 ) (6,061 ) (44,428 ) (25,080 ) Provision for income taxes (1,938 ) (2,539 ) (3,782 ) (4,493 ) Net loss (23,859 ) (8,600 ) (48,210 ) (29,573 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 70 262 114 246 Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (23,929 ) $ (8,862 ) $ (48,324 ) $ (29,819 ) Net loss per share available to 3D Systems Corporation common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.27 )

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (48,210 ) $ (29,573 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,574 29,948 Stock-based compensation 13,592 13,734 Lower of cost or market adjustment — — Provision for bad debts 1,169 1,356 Loss on the disposition of property, equipment and other assets 1,103 — Provision for deferred income taxes (852 ) (2,287 ) Impairment of assets 1,728 1,411 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 11,213 (3,384 ) Inventories (3,124 ) (14,937 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,494 ) (6,739 ) Accounts payable (7,560 ) 2,762 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 9,300 4,268 Accrued and other current liabilities (2,333 ) 14,940 All other operating activities 2,445 (2,328 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,551 9,171 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,353 ) (18,095 ) Other investing activities 105 (514 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,248 ) (18,609 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 100,000 — Repayment of borrowings/long term debt (45,000 ) — Purchase of noncontrolling interest (2,500 ) — Payments on earnout consideration — (2,675 ) Other financing activities (1,898 ) (2,148 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 50,602 (4,823 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 517 (2,502 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 40,422 (16,763 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period (a) 110,919 136,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period (a) $ 151,341 $ 120,068

The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $944 and $755 as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $921 and $487 as of December 31, 2017, and 2016, respectively, which were included in other assets, net in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.





3D Systems Corporation

Schedule 1

Loss Per Share

Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (23,929 ) $ (8,862 ) $ (48,324 ) $ (29,819 ) Denominator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Weighted average shares 113,433 111,920 113,350 111,870 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.27 )

3D Systems Corporation

Schedule 2

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (23.9 ) $ (8.9 ) $ (48.3 ) $ (29.8 ) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 1 12.6 14.5 24.8 29.6 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 2 6.8 (0.4 ) 7.2 — Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 3 3.9 1.0 5.6 1.6 Impairment of cost-method investments 4 — — — 1.4 Non-GAAP net income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (0.6 ) $ 6.2 $ (10.7 ) $ 2.8 Non-GAAP net income per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted 5 $ — $ 0.06 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02

1 For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $12.5 in SG&A. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $14.4 in SG&A. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the adjustment included $0.2 in COGS and $24.6 in SG&A. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.2 in COGS and $29.4 in SG&A.

2 For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the adjustment included $(0.9) in Revenues, $1.4 in COGS, $4.6 in SG&A and $1.8 in other income (expense). For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $(0.4) in COGS. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the adjustment included $(2.7) in Revenues, $3.3 in COGS, $5.3 in SG&A, and $1.3 in other income (expense).

3 For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the adjustment included $0.3 in COGS, $3.3 in SG&A and $0.3 in R&D. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.2 in COGS, $0.7 in SG&A and $0.1 in R&D. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the adjustment included $0.8 in COGS, $4.6 in SG&A and $0.3 in R&D. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.3 in COGS, $1.1 in SG&A and $0.2 in R&D.

4 For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.0 and $1.4 in interest and other income (expense), net. No impairment was recorded in 2019.

5 Denominator based on weighted average shares used in the GAAP EPS calculation.

* Tables may not foot due to rounding; amounts calculated based on dollars in thousands.

Source: 3D Systems Corporation