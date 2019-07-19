360 Finance Announces Completion of Issuance of RMB 1 Billion Asset-Backed Securities 





SHANGHAI, China, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform, today announced that it has completed the issuance of RMB 1 billion asset-backed securities ("ABS"), which are listed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This is the Company's second issuance under the shelf offering of up to RMB 10 billion ABS approved by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2019.



The underlying assets of the ABS are loans extended by financial institutions including commercial banks and consumer finance companies through 360 Finance's platform. The Company has carefully assessed the creditworthiness of all the borrowers, leveraging its cutting-edge Argus risk management system and AI technology. Approximately 83% of the underlying loan assets in the ABS received a AAA rating. As of March 31, 2019, loans facilitated by 360 Finance had a 90 day-plus delinquency ratio of 0.94%, with only 0.2% due to fraud.

Mr. Zhiqiang He, vice president of 360 Finance, commented, "Issuing ABS is a critical part of our strategy to diversify our funding sources and reduce our funding cost over time. Demand from our financial institution funding partners was very strong. It reflects their trust in the quality of the underlying assets and the strength of our risk management systems. ABS issuance is an important funding model for us to develop long-term relationships with financial institutions, which accounted for 79% of funding in the first quarter of 2019."

