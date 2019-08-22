2nd Update: Authentic Heroes Inc., a Subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., Plans Future With Its Disruptive Technology



AUTHENTIC HEROES INC EXPECTS VIBRANT 4TH QTR AND SUBSTANTIAL 2020.

SOMERSET NJ, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUTHENTIC HEROES INC., A SUBSIDIARY OF GLOBAL FIBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC (OTCQB:GFTX) EXPECTS VIBRANT 4TH QTR AND SUBSTANTIAL 2020.





Chris H Giordano President and Chairman of Global stated: "The second half of 2019 is shaping up to be a watershed year for Global Fiber Technologies Inc., www.globalfibertechnologies.com

and its subsidiary Authentic Heroes,Inc. https://globalfibertechnologies.com/authentic-heroes/.

As we mentioned in our last press release https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GFTX/news/Authentic-Heroes-Partnering-with-IMG--Football-Greats-Alliance-to-bring-Football-Greats-collectibles-to-market?id=236273

we signed a licensing agreement with IMG/FGA to produce authenticated limited edition "fanwear" utilizing our proprietary manufacturing process and authentication technology.

Making these highly unique fanwear jerseys in conjunction with our partnership with IMG/Football Greats Alliance is a trigger event for Authentic Heroes Inc.IMG/FGA is an iconic organization and we hope to culture a very fruitful and long-term relationship with them and the clients they represent.

In addition to retired football greats we also expect to work with athletes across the entire spectrum of sports from football, baseball, basketball and hockey to soccer, racing, tennis and golf.

Even beyond sports the opportunities are both boundless and economically prodigious.

Areas such as musical touring bands as well as cultural icons both alive and deceased represent an enormous opportunity for us since the affinity base for such people stretch across the globe as opposed to just the U.S.

One of our goals is to bring "affordability" to the collectible clothing enthusiast and we will accomplish that here in 2019 and beyond. We feel our unique offering of collectables will maximize the "value proposition" for both icon and fan. In doing so we will make our mark in the collectable clothing business stated Chris Giordano"





Paul Serbiak CEO of Global stated: "Being able to take an "event worn" garment and "democratizing" the market for wearable collectables utilizing our technology while giving back a percentage

of sales to a charitable cause is what Authentic Heroes is all about. The fan is buying a "piece of history" for a fraction of the price that one would pay for the original garment on a large auction site like Heritage Auctions.1

For athletes and artists alike, we provide aplatform for them to receive a substantially greater financial reward for the same garment they would have auctioned just the one time for a single price.

At the same time we are providing the "rocket fuel" for their personal brand that will create a more "bonded" connection between icons and their fans.







We fully expect to start to make our mark in the industry in 2019. Our ultimate goal of owning true market share with the 66 million people that comprise the sports memorabilia collectors universe2 . In addition, we will be creating the marketplace for collectables in industries like music, world leaders, fallen heroes and beyond. Memorializing greatness is what we do best Authentic Heroes.

"Feel the Bond!"

