2019 Annual General Meeting

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 07:31:00 AM EDT


Further to the press release of July 5, 2019 giving notice that the Golar LNG Partners LP 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2019, a copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 16, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P.

