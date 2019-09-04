12 Exploration Provides Update on Geophysical Program completed on Deepwater Property





TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12 Exploration Inc. (CSE:TWLV) ("12 Ex" or the "Company") announces the completion of a ground geophysical program on the Deepwater Project situated in Afton and Scholes Townships, located approximately 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario (the "Property").



During the month of August, a geophysical program was completed. The program consisted of approximately 38 km of gps-integrated ground magnetics, and 40 gravity stations. The geophysical survey targeted several deep-seated magnetic anomalies that are located within a larger regional magnetic anomaly known as the Temagami Anomaly. The anomalies are speculated to be the extension of a sulphide-facies iron formation that hosts several gold occurrences and a past producing mine located immediately east of the Property.

Several drill targets have been generated from the program that would test the iron formation below the Huronian-Archean unconformity that is estimated to be at 300 m vertical depth from surface. An active exploration permit covers the relevant area.

The Company has been granted the option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Property (subject to a 2% net smelter return, back-in right and a right of first refusal with respect to a lease comprising, in part, the Property). In order to earn an initial 50% interest, the Corporation must incur aggregate exploration expenditures on the Property in the amount of $300,000 (the "Expenditure Requirement") on or prior to September 30, 2019. The Company is considering whether to fulfill the balance of the Expenditure Requirement.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

