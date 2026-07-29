Wrexham AFC Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell Ahead of Historic New York Match

Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest football club in the world, rang the Opening Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on July 28, unveiling its 2026/27 home kit ahead of its first-ever match in New York against Liverpool FC at Yankee Stadium on July 29.

The ceremony marked another milestone in Wrexham's remarkable rise from England's fifth tier to the EFL Championship. Since being acquired by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2021, the North Wales club has earned three consecutive promotions while building a rapidly expanding global following, particularly in the United States.

Welcoming the club to MarketSite, Bob McCooey, Vice Chairman at Nasdaq, described Wrexham as one of the most compelling success stories he has witnessed during his time hosting organizations at Nasdaq. "I've hosted a lot of remarkable organizations at MarketSite," McCooey said. "But I can't think of many stories quite like this one."

McCooey noted that in just five years Wrexham has evolved from a fifth-tier football club into a Championship side, a global brand and one of the most talked-about stories in sport. He also highlighted the role of investment, leadership and community values in the club's ascent, adding that New York—"the crossroads of the world"—provided a fitting backdrop as Wrexham prepared for its first match in the city. Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson drew parallels between the club's growth and the innovation-driven spirit of Nasdaq.

"Just like the Nasdaq, one of the world's biggest stock exchanges, thrives on change and innovation, we too are embracing the new opportunities that the amazing growth has afforded us," Williamson said. Williamson described the Nasdaq ceremony as the ideal setting to introduce the club's new home kit to a global audience and thanked supporters, partners and stakeholders who have been part of Wrexham's journey.

While emphasizing the club's international ambitions, Williamson closed by reaffirming its connection to its hometown and supporters.

"As the third-oldest football club in the world, whilst we may have global ambitions, we will always remain firmly rooted to the values of our local community and to our mission — 'to make our community proud.'"

The bell-ringing ceremony highlighted the intersection of global sport, business and culture at Nasdaq's Times Square headquarters, as a club founded in 1864 celebrated its next chapter on one of the world's most visible stages.

Watch Wrexham AFC Ring the Opening Bell.