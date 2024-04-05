What To Know About The IPO Pulse Index, the Leading Indicator That Is Keeping a Pulse On The IPO Market

The Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index launched in January 2024, bringing a new level of transparency to trends and direction within the ever-evolving IPO Market. It’s a data-driven, predictive tool that forecasts IPO activity approximately six months in advance, providing market participants with critical insights to make more informed decisions.

Based on its six key quantitative indicators, the IPO Pulse Index forecasted that IPO activity would remain in an uptrend through the first half of 2024. Throughout the first quarter, the overall markets have remained strong. The S&P 500 saw its best first quarter in terms of performance since 2019, and the IPO market has continued to re-open with nearly 40 IPOs and strong performance from listings like Astera Labs.

Newly released data from the first quarter of 2024 shows that the IPO Pulse Index remains in an upswing. Five out of the six key indicators that make up the index are currently seeing positive trends. The IPO Pulse Index’s current upturn suggests a positive environment for IPO activity in the coming months. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh recently shared a deep dive into the latest quarter of data.

The Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index is a first-of-its-kind service that helps market participants make better decisions.

Here Is What You Should Know about the Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index:

It’s Unique in The Forecasting Landscape

The Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index predicts IPO activity in a way that’s never been done before. In the past, participants had to look at current market conditions and use guesswork to predict what would happen. Now they can turn to an option with a thoroughly developed methodology behind it.

Nasdaq launched the IPO Pulse Index to bring improved visibility and transparency into the IPO market through empirical data, for companies as well as investors. “Companies analyzing an initial public offering are always looking for key indicators and metrics to help them plan for the most optimal time to list,” said Karen Snow, global head of listings at Nasdaq. “We developed the Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index to empower them with a data-driven forecast of where we believe the listings market will be in the future. It also provides unique information for institutional and retail investors to factor into their decisions about investing in new issuances.”

The IPO Pulse Index Is Based on Six Key Indicators

Nasdaq launched the IPO Pulse Index to bring improved visibility and transparency into the IPO market through empirical data, for companies as well as investors. To create the index, Nasdaq back-tested more than 50 data series to identify six core factors that indicate shifts in IPO activity over the last two or more decades. Nasdaq combined these six factors into one index.

The Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index is driven by six leading indicators of IPO market activity including:

Year-over-year changes in the Fed Funds Rate Year-over-year changes in the VIX Index Recent returns (S&P 500 Price Annual Growth) Valuations (S&P 500 Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Annual Growth) Investor sentiment Nasdaq’s proprietary IPO data

Nasdaq Provides New IPO Pulse Index Data Quarterly

The IPO Pulse Index will continue to be updated quarterly, allowing enough time in between for the data to develop real trends and be updated frequently enough to be a relevant and timely tool for investors and companies.

The Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index Helps Empower Decision Markers by Enabling Transparency in the IPO Market Through Empirical Data

The Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index offers a clear strategic advantage in planning and decision-making. For companies, it helps them better time market entry by forecasting how receptive the IPO market will be. This allows them to better optimize their listing for valuation and investor interest.

Investors, on the other hand, benefit from insights into upcoming market trends, so that they can adjust their portfolios in anticipation of new IPOs. This can mitigate risks and maximize potential returns.

“We carefully curated the index methodology that blends industry and proprietary Nasdaq data to provide corporates and investors with a pulse of how receptive the markets may be to new issuances in the near term,” said Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist at Nasdaq.

Learn more about Nasdaq’s IPO Pulse Index and discover more about the trends in IPOs before the actual IPO data changes.

The IPO Pulse indicator is provided for educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Nasdaq does not recommend or endorse any securities offering or investment strategy. Before making any investments you are urged to read the relevant company’s SEC filings, undertake your own due diligence, and carefully evaluate the company. Advice from a securities professional is strongly advised.