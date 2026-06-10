Nasdaq Verafin Expands Agentic AI Workforce, Introducing Next-Gen AML and Fraud Automation

Moving to fundamentally rewrite the economics and speed of fighting financial crime, Nasdaq Verafin today unveiled the second phase of its Agentic AI Workforce. The major expansion introduces role-based agentic workers specifically engineered to tackle Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and fraud workflows, powered by the company's massive cross-institutional data network.

Launched last year, the Agentic AI Workforce is designed to mirror the actual operational structure of a bank or credit union's compliance team. In this next phase, expected in the third quarter of 2026, Nasdaq Verafin will introduce two new workers — the Agentic AML Analyst and the Agentic Fraud Analyst — delivering advanced reasoning capabilities that help compliance teams transition from efficiency gains to end-to-end automation.

From Efficiency to Full Automation

A cornerstone of this phase two rollout is the introduction of alert auto-dispositioning. While the first generation of AI agents operated exclusively in a "recommendation mode" — analyzing data to tell human investigators whether an alert looked like a true or false positive — the new capabilities allow the AI to autonomously close out false positives entirely.

"This is a big step, because you're going from an efficiency to a full automation," said Scott Peddle, Head of AML Product Strategy at Nasdaq Verafin. "It’s not ‘I’m 30% more efficient.’ I no longer have to do that work."

To ease risk concerns in a highly regulated landscape, the system is fully configurable. Financial institutions can segment alerts based on their own risk appetites, retaining absolute control over where the AI can make final decisions.

"If a wire was for a million dollars, the institution can decide, 'You know what, I'm not going to let the analyst decide the million-dollar alerts. All of those I want to go for human review,'" Peddle explained. "It allows for configurations such as that."

Crucially for regulatory audits, every automated decision is accompanied by a transparent trail. "It is fully documented. It is consistent. It is explainable, and ready for regulators," Peddle added. "If someone wanted to come in and say, 'Why did you disposition this alert that way?' it is fully documented and explained."

The Secret Weapon: Consortium Data Insights

Nasdaq Verafin's major competitive differentiator lies in the data fueling its prompts, according to Peddle. The Agentic AI Workforce is natively wired into Verafin’s consortium data network, which aggregates anonymized data from more than 2,800 financial institutions across over 20 years of domain expertise.

"These are proprietary skills we offer to our analysts which are derived from our consortium data. This is information about not only elevated risk and counterparties, but for counterparties that are safe, because of what we see across the consortium," said Peddle. "This is something that is only available to the Nasdaq Verafin agentic analysts."

At launch, the Agentic AML Analyst will triage high-volume cash structuring alerts — identifying bad actors attempting to evade regulatory reporting thresholds by breaking up large sums of money. Over time, the worker will expand its skillset to tackle more complex multi-institutional typologies, including complex flows of funds and unusual international activity.

Meanwhile, the Agentic Fraud Analyst — Verafin’s first fraud-specific agent — will debut by targeting unusual ACH activity before expanding across additional payment channels and online account takeover schemes.

Expanding Productivity

By deploying Verafin’s Agentic AI Workforce to automate resource-intensive workflows, companies may now find the ability to dedicate their resources toward other initiatives, Peddle said, “If we think about the work we do today and the effort it takes, it will take less effort to do that work. So then the ultimate question is: what do we do with that? How do we do more?"

By automating repetitive, manual tasks across their anti-financial crime team, financial institutions can tackle more complex financial crime challenges. This allows them to re-focus the expertise of their team on deeper-dive investigations and proactive prevention.

A Platform-Agnostic Defense System

Peddle shared that Nasdaq Verafin will soon offer these new agentic workers both as an embedded feature within its native platform and as a standalone, platform-agnostic solution. This allows institutions utilizing point solutions or legacy technology stacks to overlay Verafin's AI workers directly onto third-party platforms.

When deployed agnostically, the agentic worker would log into the third-party system, navigates alerts, and dispositions them exactly like a human employee. Crucially, according to Peddle, the agents maintain full access to the backend data and power of Verafin's 2,800-institution consortium network.

"With more than 650 financial institutions already leveraging our agentic AI solutions, Nasdaq Verafin has proven that the industry is ready to take advantage of the transformational power of AI," said Stephanie Champion, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin, in the announcement.

New agentic workers will be generally available in Q3 while beta testing for the platform-agnostic deployment model and the new alert analysts will begin in the second half of 2026, marking what Nasdaq views as a critical leveling of the playing field against increasingly sophisticated, AI-wielding global criminal networks.