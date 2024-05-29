U.S. Markets Need Evolution, Not Revolution, Says Nasdaq’s Chuck Mack Upon Receiving Thought Leadership Award

In recognition of his extensive thought leadership on U.S. market structure reform, Nasdaq’s Chuck Mack was recognized with the Best in Market Structure award at the 12th-annual U.S. Markets Choice Awards on May 9.

Mack, Head of Strategy and Market Structure for North American Markets at Nasdaq, has long advocated for an iterative approach to ensure markets are working well. But attention to his ideas increased significantly in 2022, after the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed the largest overhaul of market structure in decades.

Since then, Mack has offered commentary on those changes through a variety of papers, speaking engagements, social media posts, industry panels, and discussions with legislators.

“With the SEC proposals in December 2022, it felt a little bit like all of us in the industry were on conference tour,” he said, reflecting on the recent period.

Aligning with Nasdaq’s larger goals

In addition to his focus on market structure, Mack has worn many hats over his two decades at Nasdaq. He previously led the U.S. equities division, where he managed the transactions business across U.S.-based exchanges. Today he oversees public policy and capital allocation for North American markets, as well as Nasdaq’s innovation program.

“It's really just to drive new ideas, of course, and new things we can invest in,” Mack said of the latter. “But more importantly, it's to drive a shift in the culture and how everybody thinks.”

Mack spends a lot of time thinking about how to improve how things function, and there’s nowhere that’s been more apparent than in his opinions on market structure. His advocacy in this space has sought to improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy – in line with Nasdaq’s core mission.

When evaluating each of the recent SEC proposals, Mack would ask himself, “Is it going to further those three pillars I mentioned, or hurt them somehow?”

Being seen as a thought leader on these questions enables Nasdaq to pursue new, innovative lines of business, such as setting up new markets in untapped geographic regions or fields like climate change mitigation.

“When we are going to get into something, I think the market pays attention and the participants say, ‘Huh, if Nasdaq's getting into this, there must be something real here,’” Mack said.

Evolution, not revolution

By and large, Mack believes markets today are functioning quite well. He advocates for an iterative and long-term approach to reform, carefully weighing the cost and benefit of each change and evaluating it as it rolls out.

Mack identifies tick size as one area with appealing reform potential – something the SEC has proposed changing. Today, one cent is the smallest increment in which quotations can be displayed on the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq has found through extensive research and client conversations that expanding into a fraction of a cent could improve markets, according to Mack.

While Mack concurs with the SEC's intention of altering tick size rules, he believes the proposal’s current form must first be improved by incorporating feedback from key stakeholders like Nasdaq.

To start, reducing the complexity in the SEC’s proposal to one new tick size “would be a good step forward and would support displayed liquidity, which is so important to the market,” he said.

Another proposed SEC change is a cap on the amount exchanges can charge firms for access to displayed quotes. Today, that cap stands at 30 cents per 100 shares; the proposed change would limit fees to 10 cents per 100 shares.

“It might sound like minutiae,” Mack said. “But if you think about it, that's a two-thirds reduction.” He warned that it could pose a problem for market liquidity.

“We don't see a need to change the cap,” Mack said. “Even if we did, I think we could start the reduction by 10% and see what the impact is.”

It’s all in line with Mack’s iterative approach, which played a major role in his receiving the Best in Market Structure award.

When it comes to market reforms, Mack said, “it’s not about revolution; it’s about evolution.”