University of Cambridge Investment Management Completes Industry-First Trade in Nasdaq Custom Basket Futures

Today, Nasdaq is celebrating a significant milestone with University of Cambridge Investment Management Limited (UCIM) becoming the first organization to trade Nasdaq Custom Basket Futures.

The derivatives market has long struggled with a fundamental tension: investors are increasingly seeking bespoke exposure that aligns with specific investment mandates, but regulation and operational complexity have made it prohibitively difficult to execute custom strategies.

The Nasdaq Custom Basket Futures product introduced in March 2025, was the first solution to bridge this gap, enabling investors to create tailored equity exposures while maintaining the operational simplicity and security of centrally cleared, exchange-traded contracts.

UCIM’s execution on behalf of the Cambridge University Endowment Fund of an €80 million position that excludes conventional energy companies from major equity-tracking indices represents a significant milestone, both in advancing its sustainable investment strategy and in promoting the broader adoption of next-generation derivatives.

“Nasdaq Custom Basket Futures enhance UCIM's ability to further reduce exposure to conventional energy within the passive component of the endowment’s public equity portfolio, supporting progress towards our ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2038,” said Sarah Wood, Associate Director, Marketable Assets, UCIM.

Tailored Investment Strategies Demand Tailored Products

Modern investment strategies are increasingly complex, often shaped by sustainability goals, thematic priorities, and the need for precision in portfolio construction. Asset managers may seek to align with ESG mandates or overweight themes like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, or emerging markets. However, achieving such tailored exposure, especially through futures contracts, has traditionally been difficult.

Futures are a powerful tool for managing equity exposure, offering capital efficiency, immediate execution, and streamlined rebalancing. Yet, standard futures contracts are rigid, offering little room for customization. The traditional alternative—over-the-counter (OTC) swaps—can provide tailored exposure but come with operational complexity, regulatory burdens, and reduced capital efficiency.

For University of Cambridge Investment Management (UCIM), which manages the Cambridge University Endowment Fund, this presented a challenge. With an ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2038, UCIM has made progress by reducing its exposure to conventional energy from 3.3% to 1.2% as of December 2024. However, its passive equity positions—used for rebalancing and accessing markets where a suitable active manager has not yet been identified—were constrained by the limitations of standard index futures.

That changed with the introduction of Nasdaq Custom Basket Futures. By leveraging this innovative product, UCIM was able to construct a custom equity basket that excluded conventional energy stocks—aligning its passive exposure with its sustainability objectives while retaining the benefits of futures trading.

“This offering is a great example of how we are delivering innovative tools that empower investors to tailor their exposures while benefiting from the transparency and security of regulated markets,” said Julian Butterworth, Head of Sales, European Market Services, Nasdaq.

This breakthrough marks a significant step forward in enabling institutional investors to align their investment tools with their strategic and ethical goals without compromising efficiency or execution.

Moving Beyond Off-the-Shelf Contracts

Nasdaq Custom Basket Futures offer a solution to these challenges by bringing the flexibility of over-the-counter derivatives to the regulated exchange environment. Investors can now design bespoke equity baskets – selecting specific stocks, weights, currencies, and return types from a universe of over 2,200 securities across 16 global markets – while trading through standardized, centrally cleared contracts.

The operational advantages are significant. Rather than negotiating bilateral agreements and managing counterparty risk through complex ISDA agreements, investors can execute custom exposures with the same simplicity as traditional futures contracts. Central counterparty clearing eliminates bilateral risk, while exchange trading provides transparent pricing and regulatory oversight.

"We’re providing our clients with a much simpler and more efficient way to handle global equity exposure,” said Julian Butterworth, Head of Sales, European Market Services, Nasdaq. “They benefit from only having to deal with one single, standardized contract that is traded on a regulated market with central counterparty clearing."

Delivering on Sustainability Commitments and Delivering Investment Results

For UCIM, this innovation further supports its sustainable investment strategy. Using Custom Basket Futures, it creates futures exposure that are in line with one of UCIM’s sustainable investment objectives – reducing exposure to conventional energy companies.

UCIM’s industry-first trade, with a notional value of €80 million, highlights the new opportunities that Custom Basket Futures create for institutional investors – who can now implement sophisticated, tailored investment strategies without sacrificing operational efficiency.

