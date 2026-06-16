UK Fraud Losses Cross £1.28 Billion as Criminals Leverage AI to Target Human Behavior

Criminal networks stole £1.28 billion in the UK through payment fraud in 2025, representing a 4% year-on-year increase and the second consecutive year of growth.

That was the headline data from the 2026 Annual Fraud Report released by UK Finance in partnership with Nasdaq and Biocatch, representing a stark warning that economic crime continues to evolve at pace. The comprehensive industry data showed that the banking sector successfully blocked £1.68 billion in attempted attacks last year, but cited industry leaders warning that financial institutions can no longer serve as the UK's sole line of defense.

The Trend Towards Socially Engineered Fraud

The annual report found that unauthorized losses — where transactions are executed by a malicious third party without the account holder's consent — resumed a downward trajectory, sliding 5% to £703.4 million. However, it also showed overall case volumes surged 11% to an all-time series high of 3.81 million.

Kamlesh Harry, Principal Strategic Advisor of Fraud Solutions at Nasdaq Verafin, noted that traditional corporate perimeter breaches have become much harder for criminals.

"Financial organizations have put layered controls in place in terms of identifying when you're logging in from a different device," Harry said. "It becomes more difficult for someone to gain access even with compromised static credentials."

Instead, criminals are deploying social engineering techniques to extract one-time passcodes, using them to register digital wallets or clear unauthorized transactions online. According to the report, the market has seen a sharp increase in remote purchase card fraud, which climbed 13% to 3.2 million cases, totaling £423.5 million.

Similarly, the report indicated that Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud losses spiked an alarming 19% to £576.4 million across 248,070 confirmed accounts. "These are highly socially engineered activities," Harry explained. "With English a global language, the UK is particularly vulnerable to this kind of fraud originating from beyond its borders. .”

Due to aggressive consumer education and transaction warnings like Confirmation of Payee, traditional "malicious redirection" vectors plummeted to record lows in the report. These structural gains were heavily erased by a massive escalation in "malicious payee" scams, where victims are explicitly manipulated into paying for items that do not exist. Driven by fraudulent advertisements on social media networks, investment fraud losses soared 40% to £221.5 million, accounting for the highest concentration of financial loss. Purchase scams surged 20% to £118.1 million — making up 71% of total APP case volume — while romance fraud climbed 23% to £39.2 million, per the report.

Fighting Back with Technology

As global syndicates industrialize their operations using advanced tools — deploying deepfakes, synthetic identities, and agentic AI force multipliers — the financial sector is responding with enhanced defense mechanisms.

"Fraudsters are utilizing these tools to develop and deploy near real-time, dynamic attack vectors," said Harry. "AI is not a silver bullet, as the saying goes, but it should be considered a golden thread. One that should be weaved into the very fabric of our defenses. This will bridge the gap in responding at pace, with greater effectiveness."

For decades Nasdaq Verafin has pioneered a holistic approach to financial crime management, bringing together fraud detection and anti-money laundering with unique counterparty insights from its consortium data network. "We know the proceeds of fraud are typically laundered through alternative financial channels, and having visibility across that whole financial crime kill chain is important," Harry said.

Nasdaq Verafin's consortium network lets banks securely share peer-powered, cross-border risk insights without compromising personally identifiable information.

However, Harry warned that as institutions scale up their automated defenses, robust governance models and safety standards must remain absolute.

" Any AI solutions deployed within financial crime and fraud prevention must adhere to three fundamental principles," Harry said. "The first is transparency, ensuring visibility into how models operate and generate outcomes. The second is explainability, providing a clear understanding of why a particular decision or action was taken. The third is auditability. As regulatory scrutiny increases, institutions must be able to evidence how decisions were made through comprehensive audit trails. Without these foundations, organizations risk undermining trust, governance, and regulatory compliance..”

“Ultimately, organizations need to view fraud through the lens of the customer, and leverage all viable opportunities and solutions to mitigate the risk before customers are impacted,” he added.

The Role of Telecoms

The report indicated that the vast majority of economic crime does not originate within the financial system but rather leverages external tech and telecom infrastructure.

Its analysis of aggregate case histories showed that 66% of all APP fraud cases originate on online platforms, primarily fueling lower-value purchase scams and accounting for 32% of final losses. Telecommunication networks facilitate 17% of cases. These channels, however, are heavily favored for high-value impersonation schemes, absorbing a disproportionate 28% of total losses.

"The UK’s financial sector is a global lead in the fight against fraud, but we cannot remain the sole line of defence," wrote Ruth Ray, Managing Director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, in the introduction to the report. "Technology and telecommunications companies should face

responsibilities that match the role their platforms play in enabling scams, including stronger incentives to detect and stop fraud earlier. The path forward is clear: banks, tech platforms, telecoms providers and law enforcement each have a role to play, and the system will improve only if responsibility is shared in practice."

Policies for Cross-Sector Accountability

While mandatory reimbursement rules successfully returned £354.3 million (61% of all losses) back to APP fraud victims in 2025, financial leaders across the sector continue to emphasize that reimbursement alone does not solve the foundational threat.

Furthermore, Harry highlighted regulatory vulnerabilities in the current domestic framework.

"Reimbursement is only effective in the UK, which means cross-border payments are not applicable," Harry said. "Any corporate organization that's beyond the £2 million mark unfortunately doesn't have any recourse in terms of a payment in that space."

The report highlighted three recommended avenues for legislative action:

Requiring online marketplaces to verify sellers and use secure payment mechanisms, completely blocking fraudsters from utilizing unmonitored bank transfers off-platform.

Requiring that the UK Office of Communications implement aggressive fraud prevention obligations on high-risk platforms to kill investment scams at the point of advertising initialization.

Requiring tech and telecom firms to financially contribute to localized fraud prevention and threat intelligence initiatives.

Read the full report here.