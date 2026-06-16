SpaceX Makes History, Raising $85.7 Billion through Nasdaq Listing

The public debut of SpaceX (SPCX) was a landmark event in capital markets history.

Following the formal execution of the underwriters’ overallotment option, the final capital raised reached a record-breaking $85.7 billion, far outstripping the previous global record. The first day’s trading session pinned SpaceX’s market capitalization at $2.1 trillion, ranking it among the largest corporate entities globally.

Seamless Execution Under Unprecedented Volume

The market debut demonstrated the structural depth of the exchange infrastructure, processing unprecedented share volume without operational interruptions. The stock opened before 12:00 p.m. ET at $150 per share on an initial cross of 58 million shares. Institutional and retail order flow established persistent support, keeping the stock anchored near $160.95, up approximately 19.2% from its initial $135 pricing.

The day's trading volume ultimately surpassed 500 million shares. Despite intense market scrutiny, price stability remained fluid throughout the afternoon, navigating the session without triggering a "Limit Up/Limit Down" volatility pause.

Nasdaq President Nelson Griggs pointed to the highly coordinated effort behind the smooth launch. "It wasn't just Nasdaq," Griggs noted in a CNBC interview. "It was the whole community."

Inside the Fixed-Price Model and Retail Stabilization

The transaction bypassed traditional IPO mechanics by utilizing a fixed-price model. In a CNBC interview after the markets closed, Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman noted that a set valuation streamlined the process for such a massive, internationally dispersed investor pool — a key priority for SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

“[SpaceX opted to] start with a set price so that everyone can make their own decision based on that price as opposed to not knowing exactly where it was going to trade," Friedman said. "I think that actually made it easier for them to go out to such a broad investor base."

Furthermore, the 20% retail allocation — which represented a standalone $15 billion in capital, larger in and of itself than most IPOs — acted as a stabilizing variable rather than a source of volatility. Griggs observed on CNBC that the immense retail demand provided immediate structural defense to the downside.

"I think that added a little bit of support to the stock for sure," Griggs said. "They love the excitement, the story, and they're very educated investors, and they were excited to participate."

Capitalizing the Infrastructure of the Future

The transaction leveraged a coordinated dual-listing structure, utilizing the combined ecosystem of Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas. Griggs highlighted the unique local economic connection, noting on CNBC that "Nasdaq Texas is truly unique and special because it shows the impact that the companies there have on the local economy."

At the closing bell ceremony in Times Square, at which the New Year’s Eve ball rose as Mars to commemorate SpaceX’s multiplanetary ambitions, exchange leadership framed the listing as a transformative macroeconomic event.

"There are rare moments in the history of markets when investors are not simply buying a company, they're taking a stake in the future of the global economy itself, and today is one of those moments," Friedman said during her podium remarks.

SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen confirmed that the capital injection will directly fund long-term infrastructure deployments, spanning space launch capabilities, global satellite connectivity, and frontier artificial intelligence.

"I just want to remind everyone that this is just one more step in a journey that we're just getting started on," Johnsen said. "You know, Adena mentioned some of the infrastructure of the future, and that's what we're bringing to the world."

Read more about SpaceX's IPO here.

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