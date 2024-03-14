Six Takeaways from Nasdaq’s 2024 Investor Day

On March 5, Nasdaq hosted its 2024 Investor Day, providing an update on the company’s strategy and its plans to deliver its next phase of resilient and scalable growth.

Over the course of the day, Nasdaq’s senior leaders outlined the company’s key 2024 priorities and reaffirmed its medium-term financial outlook. The company also discussed its capital allocation strategy and the benefits of its divisional structure, unified with our One Nasdaq go-to-market approach.

Here are some of the key strategic and business updates from Nasdaq’s 2024 Investor Day:

Integrate, Innovate, and Accelerate. Nasdaq outlined its strategic priorities for 2024: Integrate: Nasdaq plans to continue to successfully integrate Adenza to unlock synergies and drive operating leverage. The company expects to action approximately 70% of the targeted $80 million in net expense synergies ahead of plan, by the end of 2024, with a portion realized in 2024 and fully recognized in 2025.



Nasdaq plans to continue to successfully integrate Adenza to unlock synergies and drive operating leverage. The company expects to action approximately 70% of the targeted $80 million in net expense synergies ahead of plan, by the end of 2024, with a portion realized in 2024 and fully recognized in 2025. Innovate: Nasdaq is focused on amplifying innovation across the enterprise by making generative AI tools available to 100% of its employees by the end of 2024. Nasdaq will leverage its technology foundation to deliver on AI opportunities aligned around five structural thematics: coding, content, data, workflow automation, and algorithmic intelligence.



Accelerate: Nasdaq will continue to accelerate the impact of its divisional structure to activate and unlock new growth opportunities that will drive its business into the future. These mission-critical and highly complementary solutions are at the forefront of the One Nasdaq strategy, targeting at least $100 million in incremental revenue through cross-sell opportunities across the Financial Technology division by 2027.

Enhancing Shareholder Value via a Robust Capital Allocation Strategy. Nasdaq detailed its financial framework and capital allocation strategy. The strategy will focus on four key actions: utilizing a disciplined ROIC-based framework to drive organic growth, accelerating the company’s deleveraging plan, providing dividend growth, and mitigating dilution through its previously announced Board-authorized share repurchase program.

Financial Technology Division is Positioned to Address Clients' Most Critical Challenges. Nasdaq has built a financial technology powerhouse with market-leading and differentiated platforms that can power the company’s ambition to become the trusted fabric of the financial system. With AxiomSL and Calypso included in our newly formed Financial Technology division, we are delivering a complementary suite of solutions to banks, marketplaces, brokers, and regulators through an enterprise sales go-to-market strategy.

Strategic Initiatives Will Drive Continued Growth in the Capital Access Platforms Division. The company highlighted the powerful combination of each of the unique businesses that comprise the Capital Access Platforms division, showcasing the opportunities to build on Nasdaq’s existing Data & Listings leadership to grow the Workflow & Insights business and drive expansion of the Index business.

Market Services Remains a Robust Capital Generator.

Nasdaq’s Market Services division remains a market leader across North America and Europe. Building on Nasdaq’s core trading business with innovative markets modernization efforts will continue to unlock new revenue potential for the enterprise while informing Nasdaq’s Marketplace Technology offerings.

Reiterating Medium-Term Financial Outlook. During Investor Day, Nasdaq also reaffirmed its previously stated medium-term financial outlook: Capital Access Platforms Revenue growth of 5% to 8%.

Financial Technology Revenue growth of 10% to 14%.

Total Solutions Revenue growth of 8% to 11%.

Non-GAAP Operating Expense growth of 5% to 8%.



This outlook reflects a three-to-five-year period and assumes a stable market backdrop.

Please visit ir.nasdaq.com for further information on Nasdaq’s 2024 Investor Day, including the complete Investor Day presentation and webcast.

