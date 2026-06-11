The Retail Brokerage Industry Is Evolving Fast. Here's What Leaders Are Focused On

Retail trading in the United States now regularly exceeds $70 billion a day.¹ A third of Gen Z investors started investing before they graduated from university or in early adulthood, double the rate of Millennials at the same age.² And when geopolitical conflict rattled markets earlier this year, retail investors didn't just sell, they rotated more than $70 billion into ETFs in the first quarter alone, behaving more like institutional allocators managing risk in real time.¹

Platforms, infrastructure, and business models now face a different kind of investor, and the industry is working to stay ahead.

That was the central conversation at Nasdaq's third annual Global Retail Executive Forum, held in New York last week. The event brought together executives from across the global retail brokerage industry, nearly half from Asia, for two days of panels, working sessions, and the kind of closed-door conversations that don't happen regularly.

"The goal is to bring together the brokers that are fueling investing for retail investors and give them the opportunity to hear from each other on what's working, what's not working, and what they should be building next," said Brandon Tepper, SVP and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq.

What emerged were four interconnected conversations, each reflecting a different dimension of the same underlying shift.

"Read the room"

One panelist put it plainly during the forum's opening: "You have to read the room. Do what your clients are telling you to do, and it has to be data-driven."

That sentiment ran through every session. Reading the room today means recognizing that the retail investor community is growing, and that the client profile has fundamentally changed. The top 10 financial influencers now command more than six times the followers of the top 10 financial institutions globally.²

Retail investors today are more informed, opinionated, and have more information at their fingertips. They are increasingly sophisticated investors, and what they're asking for has shaped the forum's biggest debates.

Building for the always-on generation

The first debate was about when investors want to trade. And increasingly, the answer is: all the time.

Overnight trading already accounts for approximately 11% of total daily U.S. equity volume 6, with pre-market activity alone growing 15-fold since 2019 5. Exchange-based 23-hour trading is expected to launch in December 2026, and much of the push is coming from international client demand.

"Global investors want to be able to invest in U.S. markets while it's daylight," Tepper said. "That's what's pushing the entire industry."

Among Gen Z investors, 49% trade weekly and 25% trade daily, behavior shaped by digital asset markets that already trade around the clock and an on-demand economy where friction still exists7.

"The consumer experience has shifted to always-on. Streaming, same-day delivery, instant payments. Those consumers are becoming investors, and they're more engaged with their trading platforms than ever. That makes the data and infrastructure underpinning those platforms even more critical," Tepper said.

AI moves from feature to foundation

The infrastructure conversation extended beyond trading hours. It was present in every conversation, because the brokerages represented at the forum are building AI integration into their platforms. Not just chatbots or summarization tools, but algorithmic trading capabilities that allow retail investors to build and deploy strategies that, until recently, were used by institutions.

More than 40% of Gen Z investors are already comfortable having AI manage their investments entirely, compared with 14% of Baby Boomers 7. Forty-three percent would trust AI with their financial information.²

But the quality of AI output depends on something less glamorous: the data underneath it.

"You cannot have good AI without good data," Tepper said. "Working with clean, accurate data is the foundation of any AI. It doesn't have to be financial data, it could be any data. But obviously in our context, that's what we're talking about."

As brokerages move to deploy AI-powered capabilities, the competitive advantage may belong less to the firms with the most sophisticated models and more to those investing in the data and information that makes those models useful.

The multi-asset shelf and where new opportunities are emerging

The question of what investors want to access is evolving just as quickly. Today's retail investors don't think in a traditional asset class framework. They want stocks, options, bonds, digital assets, commodities, alternatives, and now prediction markets through a single, unified experience.

This demand is real. A 2026 BBH global investor survey found that 99% of respondents would consider buying private market assets in an ETF wrapper.³ The lack of consensus is a positive and constructive sign of an industry working through a new asset class and market structure questions in real time, one where regulatory frameworks, client expectations, and business philosophy don't yet point in the same direction.

Rethinking revenue

Expanding the product shelf, building always-on infrastructure, and deploying AI all require significant investment, which brings the conversation to its most practical question: how do you pay for it?

Traditional commission models have shifted across much of the industry. Brokerages are responding with subscription tiers, premium features, lending products, and cash management solutions, but no single model has emerged as the obvious successor.

The "read the room" principle applies here, too. The revenue models most likely to gain traction are the ones that align with how investors actually behave, offering genuine value in exchange for fees they're willing to pay.

What comes next

These conversations aren't happening in isolation. The brokerages building multi-asset platforms also need always-on infrastructure. The ones deploying AI need institutional-quality data and the ones rethinking revenue models need to understand what a new generation of investors values, and what earns their trust.

"These are all competitors that are coming together to learn from each other to make this community better," Tepper said, "and ultimately make investing better for investors."

The questions ahead, how multi-asset platforms manage client demand, whether always-on infrastructure can deliver the experience the market requires, and how quickly AI reshapes the client relationship, cannot be answered by any single firm. They'll be shaped by an industry willing to sit in the same room, share what's working, and be honest about what change is needed.

Footnotes

¹ Nasdaq, "Retail Traders Retreat Amid Iran Conflict," April 2026.

² World Economic Forum, "How Gen Z Is Rewriting the Rules of Financial Investment and Trust," January 2026.

³ Brown Brothers Harriman, "2026 Global ETF Investor Survey," March 2026.

⁴ Nasdaq, "Just How Volatile Are U.S. Stocks Overnight?" May 2026.

5 Nasdaq. “Retail Trading Growth: A Perspective.

6 Nasdaq. “Looking at All-Day Data: 24-Hour Trading.

7 Nasdaq. “2025 ETF Retail Investor Survey

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