Reflections from the Nasdaq Nordic ETF Conference: Navigating the Inflection Point

Nasdaq’s third annual Nordic ETF conference brought together ETF issuers, fund managers, industry leaders, and more during an afternoon that centered on the ETF market, which is on the verge of a structural growth phase.

Helena Wedin, Head of European ETFs and ETPs at Nasdaq, welcomed a fully booked crowd to discuss a global market that has surged to $21.9 trillion. While the macro figures are staggering, the narrative for ETFs in Stockholm was less about global scale and more about a distinct, anticipated regional shift. With Europe commanding $3.2 trillion of that global total, the highly mature but historically insulated Nordic mutual fund ecosystem is rapidly approaching a regulatory and cultural crossroads. The old ways of asset management in the Nordics are shifting, and a new playbook is being written.

The Nordic Adoption Gap Quantified

While the Nordic region is globally recognized for high capital market participation and investor sophistication, the local ETF market remains in an early-to-moderate adoption phase. Isabella Friling, Director and Head of Wealth Segment, Nordic Wealth at BlackRock, brought this reality into sharp focus, citing data from BlackRock's latest People & Money research.

"If we look at the existing investor base that invests in ETFs today, only one out of five investors across the Nordic markets use ETFs," Friling said. "If we compare that to the European average, where about one out of four investors use ETFs, and even a leading market like Germany, where every second investor uses ETFs today, there's a clear adoption gap."

Crucially, the motivation behind buying ETFs has evolved. "What used to be very much a story around low costs is increasingly about diversification and ease of access," Friling noted. "People are turning to ETFs to build well-rounded portfolios in addition to cost-efficient ones."

Across Europe, ETFs are the fastest-growing investment product in the market. Since 2022, the continent has added 13.5 million new ETF investors, bringing the total to nearly 33 million people, representing a 19% annualized growth rate.

Key Catalysts Reshaping the Region

The summit panels unpacked how this adoption gap could close over the next 12 to 24 months, driven by three major forces:

1. The Active Wrapper and the Asset Manager Migration

A central theme of the summit was the structural transformation of the ETF itself. No longer viewed simply as a vehicle for passive index-tracking, the ETF has evolved into an efficient distribution channel for active investment.

According to Wedin, the vast majority of new listings entering the European market over the past year fell into the active category. Traditional asset managers are waking up to this reality, triggering a wave of market entries either through targeted M&A or by building native, in-house ETF operations. The consensus among panelists was clear: the active ETF isincreasingly viewed as a key frontier for European product development.

2. Listed Share Classes

One highly anticipated discussion centered on the impending updates to Swedish fund legislation taking effect on July 1, 2026. Niclas Rockborn, a partner at law firm Gernandt & Danielsson, detailed the significant structural shift during the second panel.

"The latest updates to the Swedish fund legislation mean that we are introducing a possibility for funds to have listed share classes," Rockborn said. While traditional share classes were introduced 15 years ago, this final step permits the fund industry to offer a listed fund class on top of an existing portfolio.

"It will impact quite a lot," he added. "Before, we could only have a single fund which was listed. Now we can take an existing fund and add an additional unit class which has a listing. That will bring existing funds into the space of being able to be partly listed, which is quite exciting."

For asset managers, this could significantly reduce operational barriers. It eliminates the need to incubate, seed, and launch a parallel standalone fund entity, and it leverages the existing operational, compliance, and portfolio management framework of an established fund.

3. Democratization Through ETF Savings Plans

The principal engine of the modern ETF boom is the self-directed retail investor. In a panel moderated by Felix von Bahr, Nasdaq's head of Nordic sales, executives from the region’s premier digital brokerages discussed how a highly tech-savvy retail base is driving unprecedented volumes.

BlackRock’s research indicates major potential: according to its People & Money study, 21 million people across Europe are set to invest in ETFs over the next 12 months, with 41% expected to do so for the very first time. In the Nordics alone, over half a million individuals are expected to make their first ETF purchase in the coming year, led by younger generations entering the market.

The ultimate vehicle for this growth, Frilling said, could be ETF Savings Plans. While already an established pillar of wealth accumulation elsewhere in Europe, they are now gaining massive traction in the Nordics. Friling highlighted that 31% of Nordic adults indicate an interest in starting an ETF savings plan over the next two years — a metric she identified as a "real catalyst to democratize investing further and accelerate adoption."

Looking Ahead

Nasdaq plans to host sister ETF summits in Copenhagen and Helsinki later this year. For an industry sitting on a $3.2 trillion European runway, the message from Stockholm was clear: The infrastructure is in place, regulatory reforms are advancing, the retail tools are launching, and investor interest is growing.

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