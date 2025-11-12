Q&A: How Nasdaq Continues to Expand in Texas with Intent to Launch Dual Listing Venue

Nasdaq is set to ring the closing bell at Daniel Energy Partners’ 8th Annual Permian Basin Cook-Off today, November 12, powered by Upright Digital in Midland, Texas, marking both a celebration of the region's energy leadership and the announcement of its intent to launch Nasdaq Texas, a dual listing venue designed to bring the exchange's full platform capabilities to companies aligned with the state's pro-growth policies.

The event, which draws approximately 5,000 oil and gas executives annually, provided a fitting backdrop for the announcement.

Rachel Racz, who leads Nasdaq's Southeast region, spoke with the Nasdaq Newsroom about the announcement, the event and what it all means for Nasdaq’s long-standing partnership with the state and its commitment to supporting Texas' continued growth and leadership in innovation.

Q&A with Rachel Racz, Nasdaq’s Head of Listings for Texas, Southern U.S., and Latin America

Nasdaq Newsroom: Can you explain the Permian Basin event and Nasdaq's involvement with it?

Rachel Racz: It's one of the most important gatherings of oil and gas executives in the United States and a really good way to connect companies of all stages and sizes across the full spectrum of the energy sector. The oilfield services companies cook barbecue while the producers judge. Getting them all together at the cook-off is like a homecoming — you see leaders that have been in the industry for 50 years cooking barbecue right along with the 24-year-old rig worker. It's a really great gathering where the whole ecosystem of the Permian Basin comes together.

The Permian Basin produces roughly 60% of U.S. oil and Nasdaq is home to the seven largest companies in the world who need access to reliable energy.

By anchoring the announcement there, Nasdaq is acting as the bridge between energy and technology and signaling its commitment to the industries that have long powered Texas's economy.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Nasdaq is announcing the launch of Nasdaq Texas. Can you tell us what that is?

Rachel Racz: Nasdaq Texas is a dual listing venue, and we view it as the natural next phase of our growth. Nasdaq has a long history in Texas; we've been engaged in the state for the last two decades and work with over 2,000 clients in the Southeast region, including 800 clients in Texas. And we have over 200 listed companies that call Texas home, representing almost $2 trillion in market capitalization.

When we see the growth of the U.S. economy, a lot of that growth is happening in the state of Texas. There have been several regulatory updates in the state that have created a real benefit for companies either already in Texas or moving to Texas. Dual listing allows companies to signal alignment with the state's governance philosophy.

This includes the recent passage of Texas Senate Bill 29, which codified the Business Judgment Rule into state law, offering companies much-needed certainty and protection needed to achieve long-term growth, innovation and responsible risk-taking.

We want to make sure our clients who are operating in the state or looking to move to the state can fully realize the regulatory or economic benefits associated with operating in Texas.

There are many companies in the Southeast that want to be associated with growth and entrepreneurship, and that’s what Texas is all about.

Nasdaq Newsroom: What benefits does dual listing provide to both a company and the region?

Public markets are not just exit routes — they are engines of scale that provide the opportunity to turn promising companies into global leaders. A dual listing in Texas offers greater access to resources of Texas.

Nasdaq Texas will be a platform, not just a venue. We have an exchange that lists companies, but our products do so much more to connect companies to investors and help you go out to the markets and find new access to capital. Being local, being present and having that engagement with the community helps our businesses grow.

This is a foundational moment. Our position is: Let's bring the businesses that Nasdaq has built to support listings, to Texas.

Nasdaq Newsroom: How will Nasdaq's dual listing offering differ from NYSE Texas's dual listing venue?

Rachel Racz: It comes down to what fundamentally makes Nasdaq unique — we are so much more than an exchange. We have a full suite of capabilities in how we support our clients.

We’re treating Nasdaq Texas as a business within Nasdaq, not a separate entity.

Nasdaq Texas will leverage Nasdaq’s existing technology platform, matching engines and global networks. Companies will retain access to Nasdaq's full suite of services, including investor relations tools, index products, market data and anti-financial crime technology through its Verafin platform, which serves over 220 financial institutions in Texas. These holistic capabilities will better support clients.

The idea is to bring the global element of Nasdaq to Texas. Our listed companies will continue to get all the support we offer, and for dual listers in Texas, that support will be more amplified and more local.

Nasdaq Newsroom: What are Nasdaq's long-term goals in Texas?

Rachel Racz: The timing of the announcement reflects both Texas's economic trajectory and Nasdaq's longstanding advocacy for smart regulation. Nasdaq has decades of work in Washington pushing for proxy reform and regulatory modernization, and we are seeing many of these regulatory reforms being implemented in Texas. We are excited to continue our advocacy efforts and support our listed companies in that journey.

We're focused on supporting our clients and making sure they have an exchange partner in Nasdaq that reflects their values and meets their needs. We look at this new exchange as a platform to grow not just that piece of our business, but other parts of our business too — and to help modernize the markets in Texas.

Texas will continue to drive the creation and growth of innovative companies. We want to make sure these companies have a home for their listings that share their vision for the future.

We want to use this as a platform to elevate the leaders of Texas and support the great entrepreneurs in Texas.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Why is Texas such a ripe environment for economic growth and innovation?

Rachel Racz: Texas is pro-business and pro-growth. I think Texas is the embodiment of smart regulation. And Texas’s approach is the same approach Nasdaq has been pushing for over the past two decades in Washington. It makes me smile to think that a lot of companies who say they want to align with Texas are also aligning with Nasdaq.

There's no single industry in Texas anymore. It's so diversified. We just had a space company, Firefly, go public. We're talking to industrial and consumer companies. The types of companies that are looking to access capital now are leaders in their respective markets.

Looking Ahead

Nasdaq sits at the center of the world’s most innovative economies, serving as the connective tissue that connects capital to opportunity. We provide innovators and investors with infrastructure, investment products, and data and insights that enable innovation to scale and investors to allocate with confidence.

Nasdaq views Texas as foundational for expanding other business lines in the region. The company plans to leverage its local presence to deepen relationships with financial institutions, family offices, and state pension funds.

