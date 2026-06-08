Private Markets: What Investors Need to Know

Global private market assets surpassed $15 trillion in 2024 and are expected to reach nearly $24 trillion by 2030. Growth at that pace raises a practical question: whether the infrastructure investors rely on to measure, compare, and govern those exposures can keep up. To better understand what’s happening in the private markets today, Nasdaq spoke with Global Chief Investment Officer Russ Ivinjack and senior partner Karen Rode, both from Aon Investments, an investment consulting firm that supports clients in this space.

“As public markets become more concentrated in a handful of mega‑cap names, private markets are playing a much bigger role in portfolio diversification,” said Rode.

Pension funds, endowments, and foundations have for decades steadily built allocations across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and private credit. Increasingly, retail investors are jumping in. And as those allocations grow across both institutional and retail portfolios, the focus is shifting from gaining access to private markets to ensuring the solutions and tools around them are keeping up.

The areas drawing the most interest right now are infrastructure and private credit, Ivinjack and Rode said. It’s part of a broader rethinking among clients about their fixed income portfolios, evaluating private investments next to public investment-grade and higher-yield debt. Private credit strategies like direct lending, asset-based finance, and strategic risk transfer have also come into focus.

That shift is showing up in the data. Public plan commitments to private debt and non–real estate real assets funds represented roughly 25% of total capital allocated in 2024 and 2025, up from an average of 21% over the preceding five years, according to Nasdaq eVestment data.

That expansion hasn’t come without growing pains. For clients with larger existing allocations, the denominator effect—where swings in public market valuations push private allocations above target weights—has made more established investors cautious about committing new capital, said Rode. Newer entrants, though, are less cautious, because they generally haven’t grown large enough portfolios to feel that pressure.

Measurement hasn't kept up

One of the persistent challenges in private markets is benchmarking. No database captures every private investment, which means any peer comparison is working from a limited dataset.

"It's not a fine point tool," Rode cautioned. "It's directionally correct, but you have to work within that uncertainty."

“That limitation is not just about availability, but consistency. Differences in reporting frameworks, valuation timing, and performance metrics can materially shape how outcomes are interpreted — making it harder to evaluate private market exposures alongside the rest of a holistic portfolio,” said Yanni Angelakos, Head of Investment Insights at Nasdaq.

A new generation of private market and private capital indexes seeks to address these gaps — including ones launched by Nasdaq in February. Aon is currently evaluating these, and clients have been asking questions.

Rather than precision alone, the goal of these tools is to establish more consistent reference points for comparison and oversight, particularly as allocations grow and governance expectations increase.

"We're digging into them to make sure we're comfortable with them before they start rolling out into investment policy statements or not,” Ivinjack said. "As always, the devil's in the details."

The hidden risk: what you can't see across the portfolio

As private market data improves, it's reshaping how Aon monitors portfolios in real time. As reporting tools have improved, the firm has been able to build more holistic views of client exposures across public and private holdings.

That visibility matters more than many investors realize. For instance, a client with infrastructure holdings, a private credit portfolio, and public equity exposure may have more concentration than they realize in a single theme, like data centers. "Understanding the complete exposure is very helpful," Ivinjack said.

“That’s where integration becomes critical,” Nasdaq's Angelakos said. “Investment teams aren’t making decisions in silos, they’re evaluating opportunities and risks across the entire portfolio. Bringing private markets into that same analytical framework and investment process can materially improve how those decisions are made.”

The retail frontier

Those same challenges -- transparency, measurement, governance -- become even more pronounced as private markets open to a wider investor base.

For decades, private markets were effectively off-limits to retail investors—accessible only to institutions willing to lock up capital for years at a time with no reliable exit. But that’s changing, driven largely by the rise of evergreen, or open-ended, funds.

Unlike traditional closed-end private market funds, evergreen structures typically allow investors to redeem a portion of their holdings each quarter. Rode noted that these vehicles have been common in real estate for years, have gained traction in infrastructure, and fit naturally with private credit given its current income streams and defined loan maturities.

Nasdaq eVestment data underscores that shift. Of the roughly 1,000 evergreen funds tracked in its dataset, real assets strategies account for 47% of the universe, while private debt funds represent 35%.

It’s having an overall impact on liquidity that many didn’t anticipate. Many evergreen funds lean on the secondary market to fund redemptions—selling existing positions to secondary market buyers rather than liquidating underlying assets.

If more investor money is flowing into private markets, Rode argued, more buyers will be chasing these sales, which will reduce the discounts secondary buyers have historically enjoyed. That, in turn, makes exit opportunities more reliable for investors in standard closed-end funds as well.

"You're creating more liquidity in the market, even for people who aren't going through the evergreen funds," she said. “This is going to change the whole industry.”

What comes next

Defined-contribution plans will play a huge role in this shift. Aon has long argued for broader retail access to private markets for years and is already moving in that direction with U.K. clients. Ivinjack said the U.S. is behind but will catch up, and that the four pillars—private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private credit—will likely enter defined-contribution plans as components of target-date funds or managed account solutions.

As these products reach a broader investor base, the expectation for transparency into performance, risk, and fees will continue to rise — and the surrounding infrastructure will need to evolve to meet it, Angelakos said.

Current talk about stress in parts of the private credit market is, in Aon's view, part of the maturation process. Some retail investors entered private credit vehicles without fully understanding that semi-liquidity is not the same as full liquidity and have sought redemptions under pressure.

“That kind of friction, though uncomfortable, may be useful. Periods of stress tend to surface where infrastructure needs to evolve most — whether in reporting standards, product design, or how liquidity is communicated to investors,” Angelakos added.

"We're almost glad to see this occur before a big move into defined-contribution plans," Ivinjack said. "It's a vetting process. Let's get the issues out in front."

The questions ahead, how benchmarking standards evolve, whether governance frameworks can scale with retail demand, and how well the industry integrates private and public market data, will shape whether this next phase of growth is built on a foundation investors can trust.

Disclaimer:

This article is provided for informational purposes only. Any views attributed to colleagues from Aon Investments USA Inc. (“Aon Investments”) reflect their current, good‑faith opinions at the time of publication and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation regarding any product, strategy, or decision. Any forward‑looking statements, estimates, or other information attributed to Aon Investments colleagues are based on their opinions and sources believed to be reliable as of the publication date but are subject to change without notice. Aon Investments is wholly owned by Aon Consulting, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Aon plc. Aon plc is a diversified professional services firm whose services are delivered through various subsidiaries and affiliates. Investment advice and investment consulting services, where provided, are offered by Aon Investments USA Inc.”