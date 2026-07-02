New Nasdaq Report Finds That AI Is Driving Entrepreneurship

Artificial intelligence is powering a staggering rise in solo entrepreneurship, with new one-person business applications up more than 20% since early 2025, according to a report from the newly launched Nasdaq Economic Institute.

The report from the institute is the first in a series on AI’s effects on the economy and markets, starting with a focus on the technology’s impact on business formation. “We wanted to look at how AI is transforming the foundations of the global economy and markets,” said Nasdaq U.S. Economist and Senior Director Michael Normyle. “The first report focuses on business formation because that's really the first step a company takes on its path to accessing capital in public markets. We're starting at the ground level.”

The Newsroom spoke with Michael Normyle about what the report data shows and what it could mean for jobs, productivity, and the path to public markets.

What is the Nasdaq Economic Institute's AI research series, and why did you launch it?

Normyle: We wanted to look at how AI is transforming the foundations of the global economy and markets. The first report focuses on business formation because that's really the first step a company takes on its path to accessing capital in public markets. We're starting at the ground level.

What's the biggest takeaway from the report “AI is Enabling More Entrepreneurship”?

Normyle: Since early 2025, we've seen an increase in business formation. When you dig into the Census data, you see that it’s coming mostly from one-person operations, and they're concentrated in high AI-adoption sectors. That's where we can make the logical step that AI is helping drive this.

The timing aligns with the arrival of agentic AI tools and a step change in the quality of generative AI, plus a couple of years of familiarity since the first real gen AI platforms launched.

This has lowered the barrier to entry to entrepreneurship. With just a $200-a-month AI subscription, a solo consultant can now replicate—or even surpass—the output of a small team. Someone who might have needed to hire one or two people to get a business off the ground can now do it themselves.

What does this mean for the broader economy?

Normyle: The high AI-adoption sectors have also been the highest-productivity sectors over the last 20 years—2.2% annual productivity growth, which compounds to 56% over that period, versus 1.6% annual growth for the medium-adoption sectors, which compounds to 39%. Low-adoption sectors have actually seen negative 0.1% annual growth.

With new business formation concentrated in those high-adoption sectors, that could have a material effect on the economy. A lot of the big-picture thinking about AI and productivity has focused on how it will change workflows at large companies. I think startups are being underappreciated here—potentially thousands of companies that wouldn't have existed otherwise.

Can you get more specific on the numbers?

Normyle: The Census divides business applications into two buckets: “high propensity,” meaning those most likely to hire employees—think a new restaurant, a small manufacturing company, a professional services firm—and “all other,” which includes sole proprietors, single-member LLCs, independent contractors, and even eBay or Etsy sellers.

Since early 2025, overall business formation has been rising, but the high-propensity bucket is essentially flat. Nearly all of the acceleration has come from “all other” applications.

In these one-person shops, formation is up more than 20%. And when you map that data to AI adoption rates by sector, about half of all new formations are now coming from high AI-adoption sectors—tech, finance, professional services, among others.

Why are you confident this is AI-driven and not due to taxes or regulatory changes?

Normyle: Business formation data is generally pretty stable over time. There was a gentle upward trend going into COVID, then a level shift, and then it was more or less sideways until early last year, when it started trending higher again. That suggests something new is contributing.

We also dug into the medium AI-adoption bucket, which had been a large share of formations, and found that much of it was actually from retail. Here, the timing lines up with the American Rescue Plan Act dramatically lowering IRS reporting requirements for sellers on platforms like eBay, which is likely a material driver of the increase in retail business formation. Those changes were then reversed by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and that effect is starting to fade. What’s growing is the high AI-adoption share, and that’s been increasing over time, which adds to our confidence.

How could this adoption affect jobs and capital formation?

Normyle: These companies start out as one-person operations, but there's no rule saying they stay that way. The Census question is whether they plan to hire in the first year, but a company that says no today might be in a position to hire two months from now. More businesses mean more potential sources of job creation.

There's also a "marginal entrepreneur" element here: someone who's had an idea for years but couldn't justify the cost of an office or part-time help. With an affordable AI subscription, the calculus changes—especially for someone who's already not working.

More businesses also mean a larger pool of companies that could eventually grow into ones that need to access capital in public markets, and potentially IPO. So, I expect we could see an impact on capital formation in the longer run as well.

What’s next for the series?

Normyle: The broader research agenda within the Nasdaq Economic Institute is targeting capital formation, market modernization, and financial resiliency. The AI series will continue to look at how AI is impacting the economy and financial markets.

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