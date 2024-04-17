Navigating Unprecedented Markets with Innovation and Resilience

Nasdaq SVP, Head of Products for Marketplace Technology, Magnus Haglind at FIA Boca 2024

We are facing a more dynamic and complex market landscape than ever before – skyrocketing volumes and volatility, new market entrants, an evolving macro environment, regulatory activity and how to appropriately integrate transformative technologies are just a few of the challenges being tackled on a daily basis.

At the recent FIA Boca 2024 Conference, thought leaders from around the world convened to lead conversations on these topics and how they will impact the future of global exchanges and the pace of market modernization.

Nasdaq speakers included Chair and CEO Adena Friedman who joined global exchange leaders for a conversation about the challenges and opportunities across today's markets.

Adena Friedman discussed how regulatory complexity is increasing around the world, but the appetite for cross-border investing remains strong.

Nasdaq SVP, Head of Products for Marketplace Technology, Magnus Haglind also took the stage to address the future of trading platforms amidst an industry undergoing rapid transformation and modernization.

Haglind touched on how organizations can secure long-term operational and business resilience by leveraging transformative technologies to improve efficiency and unlock new values and service models including cloud, AI/ML, and generative AI as well as the growing need to navigate regulatory complexity around the world.

"As the industry navigates through these unprecedented challenges, the adoption of truly transformative technologies such as cloud, AI/ML, and generative AI, has matured, offering new avenues to improve efficiency, unlock value, and innovate service models," Haglind explained.

Modernize and Digitalize

Haglind addressed the challenges of securing long-term operational and business resilience, especially when volumes and volatility have surged to unprecedented levels.

For instance, the U.S. options markets experienced peaks of 96 billion messages in a single day during the pandemic, shattering the pre-pandemic high of 25 billion messages. This surge, alongside increased trading activity in retail segments and new trading behaviors, underscored the urgent need for scalable, digitized solutions.

Haglind highlighted the external factors compounding these challenges, including the pandemic's disruption of global supply chains, today's complex macro environment marked by geopolitical instabilities, inflation, and high-interest rates, and the active role of regulators in proposing updates and pushing for market reform, notably the shift from T+2 to T+1 settlement.

These developments not only put pressure on the financial ecosystem but also spotlight the need for modernizing and reengineering operating models for enhanced resiliency and growth potential.

Haglind detailed Nasdaq's strategic initiatives aimed at fostering a robust, adaptable trading ecosystem. The focus is on modernizing and digitalizing to improve the safety and viability of the operating environment and accelerate opportunities for differentiation and growth.

Simplify and Standardize

Simplifying and standardizing operations is also key to lowering barriers and inefficiencies, streamlining vendor management, and enhancing overall business conduct.

Additionally, Nasdaq is dedicated to streamlining processes to comply with regulatory changes, thereby reducing the operational burdens of implementing reforms. "Our commitment to modernization, digitization, and simplification is paramount in our efforts to ensure that Nasdaq remains at the forefront of innovation, resilience, and growth," Haglind emphasized.

