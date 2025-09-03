Nasdaq Verafin and BioCatch Partner to Fight Financial Crime with Behavioral and Transactional Intelligence

Nasdaq Verafin, provider of industry leading solutions for anti-financial crime announced a new strategic partnership with BioCatch in the fight against payments fraud. The partnership aligns Nasdaq Verafin’s fraud detection platform and consortium data network with BioCatch’s behavioral and device intelligence to address one of the biggest challenges facing the financial industry.

With risks more interconnected and omnipresent than ever, criminals and fraudsters represent a major driver of global complexity, raising costs and dragging efficiency throughout the finance ecosystem. This threat demands modern solutions to prevent ripples across markets, industries, and geographies.

Nasdaq Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin Stephanie Champion celebrated the new partnership.

“Together, we share a vision to leverage consortium data and behavioral insights as a force multiplier to create a true crime-fighting network that helps financial institutions act faster and better safeguard consumers from harm,” she said.

Amelia Ahlgren Lurie, Chief Strategy Officer at BioCatch, agreed, indicating that “when you put the solutions together, you’re much better positioned to stop these scams in real time.”

Behavioral Intelligence as a Force Multiplier

BioCatch captures pre-transaction data on how users move their mouses, how they type, how they interact with touch screens, orient their devices, when and for how long they hesitate, and more. According to Lurie, “the milliseconds between the keystroke, the angle at which you hold your phone, the pressure of your finger on the screen, how you swipe — all of these different data points can be ingested and correlated.”

She described those behavioral patterns as “unique and extremely important in detecting fraud. By capturing them in the background, financial institutions can spot anomalies in real time without disrupting the customer experience.”

Those patterns can yield significant insights into the relative likelihood that a transaction is fraudulent, thanks to BioCatch’s database of 16 billion user sessions across 1.6 billion devices. Those insights are reported as a risk score, which banks can easily interpret and act upon. As Lurie explained, this score allows institutions to prioritize high-risk transactions and focus investigative resources where they’re most needed.

The Power of Real-Time, Integrated, Accurate Fraud Insights

The partnership’s first phase integrates BioCatch alerts and insights directly into the Nasdaq Verafin platform, pairing BioCatch’s behavioral insights with Nasdaq Verafin’s consortium data intelligence from its network of more than 2,600 financial institutions and 725 million counterparty profiles. Fraud teams can now access those signals in a single platform, allowing them to preemptively stop fraudulent transactions before any funds leave a would-be-victim’s account.

Both solutions, according to Mauriceo Castanheiro, Vice President and Head of International Payments Fraud at Nasdaq Verafin, use the power of the networks and consortiums that they built over the last decade to identify whether a payment is risky or not. By bringing them together, the partnership equips financial institutions with more holistic risk insights across the lifecycle of a transaction, eliminating signal-delivery silos and enabling teams to both evaluate risk and stop fraudulent transactions in real-time. He also said that the integration will help reduce the time required to investigate and decision an alert, improving efficiency and driving down operational costs for financial institutions.

Preventing false positives is also an important consideration for anti-financial-crime technology, Castanheiro noted.

“You want to stop the bad activity, but you don’t want to inconvenience your good customers,” he said. “That balance is critical: The last thing a financial institution wants is to turn away a legitimate payment and create friction for a trusted customer. We’re improving that precision — enabling institutions to make the right decision, in real time.”

A Broader Impact on the Financial Ecosystem

Beyond helping financial institutions stop fraud, the partnership between Nasdaq Verafin and BioCatch represents a shift toward a more collaborative, data-driven approach to financial crime prevention. Modern platforms like Nasdaq Verafin, paired with BioCatch’s innovative solutions, deliver the precision, agility, and foresight to stay ahead of evolving threats. By combining behavioral intelligence and consortium data to improve payments fraud detection, the two companies are creating a collaboration that benefits the entire financial ecosystem, Lurie explained. With fraudsters becoming more sophisticated every day, the partnership equips institutions to act faster, make smarter decisions, and ultimately safeguard consumers and businesses from increasingly complex threats.

BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor described the partnership as one that “underscores the need for a truly global, collaborative approach to fighting financial crime — one that changes the way financial institutions collaborate, protects account-to-account transfers, stops fraudulent payments, and eliminates the money laundering accounts that power financial crime syndicates.”

Nasdaq Verafin and BioCatch illustrate how financial institutions can stay ahead of increasingly complex threats using technology, collaboration, and data-driven insights. By combining real-time behavioral intelligence with consortium data, the partnership not only improves fraud detection but also enhances operational efficiency and customer trust. With this integrated approach, financial institutions are better equipped to protect consumers, reduce risk, and strengthen the overall resilience of the payments ecosystem.

Learn more about how Nasdaq Verafin and BioCatch are partnering to strengthen financial institutions’ defense against fraud.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to expected results, performance, and synergies. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© 2025 Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq ‘ribbon’ logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq, Inc. and/or certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq.