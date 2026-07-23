Nasdaq to Acquire Dasseti, Expanding Nasdaq eVestment's Institutional Network and AI-Powered Capabilities Across Public and Private Markets

This move aims to enhance institutional investing workflows and close persistent inefficiencies by unifying data and decision-making processes across public and private markets.

Institutional investment teams are facing greater complexity. The universe of managers, strategies, and asset classes they cover continues to expand, particularly in private markets, where data is less standardized and reporting demands are heavier. At the same time, much of the work that goes into evaluating and monitoring managers occurs outside of core research platforms in a patchwork of spreadsheets, PDFs, and email threads that get re-keyed from one system to the next.

That gap, between where institutional decisions get made and where the data supporting those decisions reside, has become one of the most persistent inefficiencies in the industry.

To help address that challenge, Nasdaq has entered into an agreement to acquire Dasseti, a due diligence and monitoring platform utilizing AI and serving investment consultants, institutional investors, and asset managers across public and private markets. Dasseti's capabilities will be integrated into Nasdaq eVestment, extending the platform across the full manager research, due diligence, and monitoring lifecycle.

A Multifaceted Platform Built for How Institutions Actually Work

Nasdaq eVestment already sits at the center of institutional manager research. The platform connects roughly 4,800 asset managers actively contributing data with more than 1,000 asset owners and intermediaries researching them - a networked ecosystem powering more than $90 trillion in AUM, spanning 112,000+ products across 109 countries.

That network thrives because it is contributory by design. The more managers, strategies, and workflows that are on the platform, the more consistent and useful the underlying data becomes for everyone who relies on it.

Dasseti brings those same network benefits to parts of the process that have historically operated separately. Due diligence questionnaires, RFPs, and ongoing monitoring, the workflows that generate some of the most valuable information in institutional investing, have long lived in siloed tools, disconnected from the manager intelligence used to make selection decisions.

"As institutional investment teams navigate expanding private markets exposure, growing data demands, and more complex reporting requirements, they need integrated platforms, not standalone tools," said Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq. "Adding Dasseti’s powerful capabilities to Nasdaq eVestment connects AI-powered due diligence and monitoring directly to the data, research, and manager intelligence that so much of the industry already rely on."

Building on an Existing Strategic Relationship

Nasdaq's relationship with Dasseti dates back to 2022, through an early-stage investment made by Nasdaq Ventures. This acquisition is the next step in that trajectory, moving from portfolio investment to full integration into the Nasdaq eVestment platform.

“Dasseti was built to improve how institutional investment teams collect, manage and exchange information across due diligence, monitoring and investor response workflows,” said Wissem Souissi, Founder and CEO of Dasseti. “Joining Nasdaq gives us the opportunity to bring those capabilities to a wider institutional network, accelerate our investment in AI and deliver greater value to the asset owners, consultants and asset managers we serve.”

Going Deeper Into Private Markets

The addition also meaningfully deepens Nasdaq eVestment's coverage of private markets, an area where the operational gap has grown fastest. Nasdaq eVestment already covers 16,000 private market managers and a private fund universe of more than 95,000. Dasseti adds a substantial network of general partners and alternatives managers contributing data through its platform, reinforcing the ecosystem's role as a primary connection point between allocators and managers across both public and private markets.

The addition of more robust private markets capabilities and data is not incidental. Growth in private strategies has amplified the exact frictions this acquisition is designed to address; more managers, more bespoke data requests, and less consistency in how information is exchanged between allocators and the firms they evaluate.

Two Sides of the Same Platform

The combined offering is built to deliver value to both sides of the institutional relationship.

For investment consultants and institutional investors, it creates a more complete manager research and due diligence lifecycle, from screening and analysis through due diligence questionnaire (DDQ), selection, and ongoing monitoring, within a single trusted environment, that now includes even deeper coverage of private markets managers and strategies.

For asset managers, Dasseti pairs with Nasdaq eVestment to unify the RFP, DDQ, and database management experience in one place, helping firms manage their institutional story with greater consistency across submissions and engage more efficiently with asset owners and consultants globally.

The design principle is the same on both sides: less time collecting and normalizing data, more time generating insight and making decisions.

Where AI Actually Lives

AI is already embedded across Dasseti's platform, supporting automated response generation, intelligent data extraction, and consistency across due diligence and monitoring workflows. Bringing those capabilities into Nasdaq eVestment will accelerate response times, improve data quality, and help clients operationalize unstructured information at scale.

It also reflects a broader shift in what institutional clients are asking for. Demand is increasing for "AI-ready" data and workflow environments, infrastructure that reduces manual effort and makes unstructured information usable in the same way structured data has been for years. The quality of the output depends on the quality of the underlying network and that is what the combined platform is designed to deliver.

Extending Nasdaq’s Institutional Platform Strategy

The through-line across Nasdaq's institutional strategy has been to build integrated platforms rather than standalone tools, combining data, analytics, AI, and workflow into environments where institutional decisions actually get made. The Dasseti acquisition extends that model into the parts of the manager research process that have been slowest to modernize.

Over time, the impact of the combined platform across asset classes will be measured in faster due diligence cycles, more reusable data, fewer manual handoffs, and more complete context for manager selection and monitoring.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Learn more about Nasdaq eVestment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking information related to Nasdaq, Dasseti and the proposed acquisition of Dasseti by Nasdaq that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. When used in this communication, words such as "will", "expected” and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed transaction; the capabilities and features of Dasseti’s offerings and solutions; Nasdaq’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and the anticipated timing of closing of the proposed transaction. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability of Nasdaq to consummate the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; Nasdaq’s ability to successfully integrate Dasseti’s operations; Nasdaq’s ability to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Dasseti’s business after the completion of the transaction and realize expected synergies; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; risks related to diverting management's attention from Nasdaq’s ongoing business operations; the negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on Nasdaq’s operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation related to the proposed transaction; and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Dasseti’s business and customer relationships.

Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties relating to Nasdaq can be found in its reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Nasdaq makes with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents are also available under the Investor Relations section of Nasdaq 's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/investor-relations. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Nasdaq and Dasseti disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.