Nasdaq Sustainability Report: Driving Long-Term Value for a More Secure Future

Nasdaq has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s 2025 progress in workforce engagement, ethical governance, environmental stewardship, and support for clients and communities. This report centers on how Nasdaq is committed to a “Future Forward” approach that aligns the company’s work with the forces shaping the global financial system while reinforcing transparency and resilience.

“As a leading technology platform powering the world’s economies, Nasdaq’s focus is on serving as the trusted fabric of the financial system. That means we are Future Forward – architecting the world’s modern markets, powering the innovation economy, and building trust in the financial system,” Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman wrote in the report. “This past year reinforced our conviction that innovation is not about reacting to disruption, but about designing durable solutions the global financial system can depend on over time.”

“Responsible innovation has always been part of how we think about technology at Nasdaq, and AI is no different,” Sarah Youngwood, EVP and CFO at Nasdaq, wrote in the report. “As we embed AI across our products and operations, we’re being deliberate about governance, capability-building, and environmental impact.”

Youngwood explained that, from a governance standpoint, Nasdaq has established a dedicated AI Integration Team and expects all employees to receive role-based training on ethical AI use. This creates shared accountability, she said, and helps Nasdaq deploy AI in ways that align with the company’s values and risk framework. At the same time, the company is keeping in mind the potential environmental effects of new technologies.

“As AI adoption expands, Nasdaq is focused on understanding and managing AI-related environmental impacts including procuring 100% renewable electricity across our operations, encouraging employees to select the appropriate size AI model for their tasks, and engaging our technology and cloud suppliers on energy efficiency and responsible water use,” Youngwood wrote.

As for Nasdaq’s overall climate strategy, the company seeks to “reinforce long‑term operational resilience by actively managing climate‑related risks,” Youngwood explained. This approach focuses on reducing the company’s environmental footprint, improving energy efficiency, lowering its greenhouse gas emissions, and maintaining carbon neutrality.

These efforts were reflected in a number of recent recognitions for Nasdaq’s sustainability commitment, including Barron’s 2025 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies, Forbes’ 2026 Net-Zero Leaders, Glassdoor’s 2025 Best-Led Companies, and TIME’s 2025 World’s Most Sustainable Companies (for which Nasdaq was #1 in the U.S. and #8 in the world).

“As we look ahead, our commitment remains clear: to advance sustainable growth, deliver transparent, measurable impact, and create long-term value that endures beyond the next cycle,” Friedman wrote. “The choices we make today – the technologies we modernize, the infrastructure we strengthen, the talent we cultivate – are investments in a future that is more secure and connected for all our stakeholders.”

View highlights from Nasdaq’s 2025 Sustainability Report here.