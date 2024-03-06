Nasdaq Stockholm Strengthens Organization Through New Leadership and Board Appointments

On March 6, 2024, Nasdaq announced new appointments to its executive leadership team and its Board of Directors for the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The changes reflect Nasdaq’s strong commitment to the Stockholm market and the opportunity to drive opportunities within the wider Swedish and Nordic capital markets.

The key leadership changes:

Executive Leadership Team: Adam Kostyál has been appointed as President of the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Board of Directors: Nasdaq President, Fredrik Ekström will be joining the Board of Directors and assume the role of Chair of the Board.

Ingrid Albinsson, who currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at The Second Swedish National Pension Fund, and Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg who previously held senior leadership roles within Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Investor AB and SEB and was previously a member of Nasdaq’s Advisory Committee for European Market Services will also join the board.

We spoke with Adam Kostyál and Fredrik Ekström to learn more about the priorities for their roles, to discuss the opportunities they see in their new positions, and to get their perspective on how the changes will help further support the growth of the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President of Listing Services, Europe, and incoming President of Nasdaq Stockholm

Q: What are your top priorities in your new role? How do you plan to drive resilience and growth for the organization in your new position?

I have a strong ambition to further drive the growth in the Nordic capital market and continue our successful work among companies, institutional and private investors, as well as the wider ecosystem. I look forward to continuing to develop Nasdaq Stockholm and strengthening the Swedish financial market by working closely with our ecosystem.

Our ambition is to be an active and engaged partner within the wider Swedish business community and the capital market. We are a crucial part of the Swedish financial infrastructure, and we look forward to further strengthening our local commitment in close cooperation with all our stakeholders, including members, issuers, decision-makers, and financial institutions.

Q: What do you think are the biggest opportunities for Nasdaq in Stockholm?

The Stockholm Stock Exchange plays a pivotal role in the Nordic financial ecosystem, enabling companies to list and raise capital. However, our role extends far beyond that. We support entrepreneurs and the entire capital market ecosystems, serving as an epicenter of innovation.

Throughout our history, we have established a strong track record in supporting entrepreneurship and inclusive and sustainable growth. Nasdaq First North, our market for SME growth companies, has served as an important platform enabling Nordic and international entrepreneurs to access growth capital to develop and expand their businesses. Since its inception, 130 companies have transitioned from First North to the Main Market, proving the functionality and appeal of our model.

We will continue to drive innovation across the ecosystem and enhance the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of financial markets. This commitment has enabled us to attract and list more SME companies on our growth markets than any other market operator in Europe and is a path we will continue to develop.

Q: What is your outlook for the IPO landscape in the upcoming year?

One thing we anticipate seeing more of is a predictable listing climate. As we start to see rates coming down, first in the U.S. followed by Europe, it will be easier for companies and investors to align expectations and I think we will see more growth focus and we will start to see more IPOs.

We have a solid pipeline of companies ready to go public and I think we will see an increased activity during 2024, especially towards the second half of the year.

Fredrik Ekström, Senior Vice President, European Fixed Income and ESG and incoming Chair of the Board of Directors of Nasdaq Stockholm

Q: What are your top priorities in your new role? How do you plan to drive resilience and growth for the organization in your new position?

As I step in as Chairman, my top priority is to ensure continuity as we transition to a new leadership for Nasdaq Stockholm. Having been in the organization since 1999, I hope to bring my experience to guide the board as we tackle future challenges and opportunities.

Q: What do you think the biggest opportunities are for Nasdaq in Stockholm?

This change comes at a dynamic time for the wider capital markets ecosystem where Nasdaq Stockholm holds a critical role in making the financial markets more accessible and advancing economic progress for all.

The strengthening of the leadership and Board of Directors will support Nasdaq’s ambition to further accelerate the growth of the Nordics capital markets and continue the exchange’s strong track record among companies, institutional and retail investors, as well as the wider ecosystem.

Q: What are the key mega-trends within the capital markets that you anticipate addressing in 2024?

The sustainable transition! As I remain responsible for our Carbon Market initiative that we have with Puro.earth, in my new role I will be able to dedicate more time to accelerate our growth in the carbon removal market, which is something I truly look forward to doing.