Nasdaq Rings Historic Opening Bell at the White House

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, Nasdaq leadership joined President Donald J. Trump and senior White House officials to jointly ring the opening bell with the New York Stock Exchange from the Oval Office this morning, marking the official first market trading day for the newly launched Trump Accounts initiative.

“Today Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange have come together in unity for a great common cause: the Trump accounts. The Trump accounts are underpinned by the U.S. capital markets, which are really the engine of the greatest economy in the world. But part of that promise of the markets is to make it so every American can share in that great economy. Today with the Trump accounts, the next generation of Americans, every American, will have the opportunity to be a part and share in the prosperity of this nation," said Adena Friedman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq.

The ceremony celebrated America’s economic legacy while focusing firmly on investing in its future. Trump Accounts provide a tax-advantaged, long-term financial head start for every American child under 18. Seeded with a one-time $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury, the historic initiative has already seen significant, broad-based demand, with more than 6 million children registered ahead of the official launch, according to White House officials. Officials emphasized that the accounts are successfully targeting households that may have previously faced barriers to long-term investing.

Adena Friedman, highlighted the long-term economic potential that Trump Accounts can create.

“At Nasdaq, we believe in the power of long-term investing to change lives for the better. Now, every American newborn will have a direct, personal connection to the success of our economy, while they build their savings throughout their childhood through compounding market returns. Today, we ring the opening bell for every child who will grow up, not just following the American economy, but owning a piece of it."

Nasdaq previously announced that it will match the U.S. government’s one-time $1,000 initial contribution on behalf of eligible newborn children of its employees. In an April interview following that announcement, Jailan Griffiths, head of the Nasdaq Foundation, highlighted Nasdaq’s foundational commitment to financial literacy and expanding market access.

"The markets are one of the best sources of wealth creation that exists," Griffiths said. "We know that there are barriers to entry, but if we can take part in helping to break down those barriers and provide greater access to those markets, that really is a great way for families and individuals to start to build wealth for generations to come."

For Nasdaq, the Trump Accounts initiative directly aligns with its long-standing corporate mission to expand market access. By providing a tangible stake in the U.S. economy, the initiative is designed to drive investor engagement, build financial confidence, and connect individuals directly to the performance of American business.

As the nation begins its next 250 years, the implementation of the Trump Accounts initiative establishes a policy framework aimed at converting early financial literacy into broader retail market ownership.

Watch Nasdaq’s Historic Opening Bell at the White House.