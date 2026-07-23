Nasdaq Q2 Earnings: Double-Digit Revenue Growth Across All Divisions

Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) Q2 earnings report demonstrated outstanding performance across all divisions, reinforcing Nasdaq's role as a trusted transformation partner in a rapidly evolving global financial system. The company achieved $1.5 billion in quarterly net revenue, an increase of 15% on an adjusted basis. Solutions revenue grew 17% on an adjusted basis.

Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman said, “Nasdaq delivered an outstanding second quarter, defined by new records and milestones. We delivered double-digit growth across all three divisions, surpassed $1 trillion in Index ETP AUM, and listed SpaceX, the largest IPO in exchange history.”

Key highlights include:

Net revenue increased 15% on an adjusted basis to $1.5 billion year-over-year

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 11% to $3.3 billion over the second quarter of 2025, or 12% on an organic basis

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.89, an increase of 14% over the second quarter of 2025, while non-GAAP was $1.07, the first time in company history we exceeded a dollar in quarterly EPS

Nasdaq's Listings business achieved a landmark quarter, including the largest IPO in history when SpaceX went public, raising $86 billion, and became the largest exchange in the world by market capitalization

The company returned $174 million to shareholders through dividends and $356 million through repurchases of common stock

On CNBC, Friedman said, "It’s really an exciting time to be at Nasdaq, but it's an exciting time to be in the industry because we are sitting in this interesting time in terms of the innovation economy and how that's creating durable trends across the financial industry, both in terms of market modernization and changes in markets, tokenization and technologies that are coming into markets, as well as AI and how that's obviously affecting the industry."

Here are some additional highlights from the earnings report:

Breakdown by Division

Capital Access Platforms

Nasdaq's Listings business welcomed 7 of the top 10 largest operating company IPOs in the second quarter. We welcomed a total of 26 operating companies IPOs during the quarter, raising $106 billion in proceeds. In total, Nasdaq achieved a 74% win rate in the quarter across new operating company listings. Beyond SpaceX, Nasdaq welcomed Cerebras, the largest semiconductor IPO of all time, Quantinuum, the largest pure-play quantum IPO of all time, and Parabilis Medicines, the largest biotech IPO of all time. These results reinforce Nasdaq's role in powering the Innovation Economy, connecting transformative companies to capital.

Nasdaq's Data business delivered strong growth through new bookings and increased usage. Within Workflow and Insights, the Analytics business drove double-digit revenue growth, with higher retention rates and expanded bookings across eVestment and Data Link. The Index franchise set new inflow records and continued to launch innovative products.

Capital Access Platforms' revenue growth was 19% year-over-year on a reported basis, or 18% on an adjusted basis. Additionally, its ARR growth was 8% on both a reported and organic basis.

Financial Technology

Each FinTech subdivision delivered double-digit revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. The Financial Crime Management Technology, led by Nasdaq Verafin, introduced the next phase of its Agentic AI Workforce, which introduces role-based agentic workers specifically engineered to tackle Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and fraud workflows, powered by the company's massive cross-institutional data network.

Regulatory Technology, led by its Surveillance and AxiomSL teams, supported new and existing clients to modernize their workflows amid an evolving regulatory and financial crime landscape.

Overall, FinTech revenue increased 16% compared to the prior year, or 15% on an organic basis.

Market Services

Market Services net revenue was a record $340 million for Q2, up 11% year-over-year on both a reported and organic basis. The division delivered record volumes for Index Options, more than doubling year-over-year revenue for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Strategic Direction, Record-Breaking Results

Nasdaq achieved several milestones this quarter, reinforcing the growing demand for our mission-critical technology and infrastructure solutions. Notable achievements included:

The Index business's assets under management surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history, and had the largest quarterly net inflows ever — as the business executes on its pillars of product innovation, institutional adoption, and international expansion.

Nasdaq Verafin crossed $13 trillion in combined assets across more than 2,800 financial institutions — demonstrating the multitude of clients who rely on our solutions to fight financial crime.

Nasdaq achieved new records for the value of shares traded during both the June Triple Witch expiration and the Russell reconstitution — illustrating the scale of the markets Nasdaq successfully operates in.

"As the forces reshaping global finance accelerate, from AI and market modernization to the increasingly complex regulatory and risk environment, Nasdaq's role as our clients' trusted transformation partner positions us for sustained leadership," said Friedman.

For the complete second quarter 2026 earnings press release, including reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, read Nasdaq's full Q2 2026 earnings release here.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, growth, dividend program, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, geopolitical instability, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk and U.S. and global competition. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.