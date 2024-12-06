Nasdaq Leaders Highlight Innovation and Resilience at FT Global Banking Summit

Banks provide the very foundation for growth, innovation, and wealth creation across our global economy. Nasdaq recently joined banking leaders to discuss the trends and challenges facing financial institutions at the Financial Times’ Global Banking Summit on Dec. 3 and 4.

Amid the discussions a clear theme emerged: robust technology allows financial institutions to meet global challenges.

In their panel discussions at the Convene at Sancroft, St. Paul’s, in London, Nasdaq executives including President, Tal Cohen and Stephanie Champion, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin emphasized how technological resilience strengthens financial institutions, solidifies market integrity and acts as a bulwark against financial crime.

Tal Cohen participated in a panel on building financial resiliency and the investment necessary to do so. “Financial markets are the foundation of growth and prosperity around the world, and collectively we don't have an option but to get this right,” he said, reflecting on the discussion.

Nasdaq President Tal Cohen takes the Future Stage at the FT Global Banking Summit

The summit comes at a moment when financial institutions are navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape and enhanced risks of financial crime. They’re turning to new technologies to help them rise to the occasion.

According to Nasdaq's latest Annual Global Compliance Survey, released on Dec. 3, banks are increasingly focused on incorporating advanced technologies, in particular cloud services and AI. Of the 94 respondents surveyed, 35% expect technologies like AI to be the largest driver of compliance process change over the next year, compared to just 9% in 2023 and 0% in 2022.

Increased concern over compliance can be seen in budget allocations, with over 40% of firms reporting increased spending this year on regulatory adherence. One major goal, according to respondents, is addressing surveillance issues. For instance, 90% acknowledged difficulty in reducing the number of false positives—when legitimate transactions are errantly flagged as suspicious.

Another key insight was that institutions value people just as much as technology. Banks are hiring more data scientists and specialists than in the past, an indication of how much they value their capabilities in advanced data analysis.

The urgency of these investments is clear: more than $3 trillion in illicit funds moved through the global financial system last year, while global fraud losses approached $500 billion. In the UK and Europe alone, fraud losses nearly totaled $100 billion.

Stephanie Champion, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin led a round table on solving the payments fraud epidemic. Verafin is Nasdaq’s financial crime management solution, assisting financial institutions internationally in building protection against financial misconduct and its consequences.

Building on the success of Verafin’s momentum among North American Tier 1s and global banks for its innovative consortium-based payments fraud solution, Verafin is expanding internationally as a trusted partner to the financial system in Europe, particularly in the Nordic region, and in the UK, as a provider of world class financial technology solutions.

"The global financial system is facing financial crime at a scale we’ve never seen before," said Champion following her round table. "Nasdaq Verafin’s international expansion aims to address this challenge by powering banks with technology that safeguards the financial system from illicit payments, prevents losses and protects their customers—all of which fuel resilience and growth.”

Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin Stephanie Champion Leads Roundtable Discussion

Nasdaq provides mission-critical capabilities to over 130 market infrastructures and over 3,500 banks in over 50 countries internationally, with 97% of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) relying on its technology to protect their reputations and simplify operations. Nasdaq helps the regulatory community maintain integrity and protect its jurisdiction while simultaneously enabling central banks to meet their financial stability objectives.

"As an exchange operator with markets in the U.S. and Europe, Nasdaq understands that our clients want resilient markets based on liquidity, transparency and integrity," Cohen said after the event. "And as a technology provider, we know that our clients demand both scalable, resilient technology and the flexibility to rapidly respond to new regulations and market reforms."

At the summit, Cohen noticed how much banks are prioritizing trust when it comes to technology partnerships.

"We see firms being very diligent about their approach to building versus buying versus partnering," he said. "Many firms appreciate strong partnerships where they can trust the partner, there is no conflict, and they can strengthen one another in areas that benefit from scale." Cohen added that these areas include regulatory reporting, treasury management, surveillance and anti-financial crime measures.

"Robust financial technology can address the twin challenges of risk and compliance," Cohen said. "It provides both resilient architecture that safeguards the industry and the ability to embrace innovative technologies like AI to stay ahead of the threats the industry faces."

