Nasdaq Joins SEC Roundtables to Reimagine IPO Pathways

Nasdaq's Eun Ah Choi and Securities Law Experts Joined the SEC's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation SEC

The public market ecosystem serves as the cornerstone of the U.S. economy, facilitating capital allocation, fostering innovation, and enabling value creation. Securities law experts from regulatory, legal and market operator communities, including Nasdaq, gathered on July 16, 2025, for two high-level legal policy roundtables hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation to examine opportunities to enhance that ecosystem and address challenges facing businesses desiring public financing.

The roundtables discussed recommendations to help advance the public markets, especially for growing businesses, and concluded that regulatory requirements can be enhanced to improve the IPO process and experience, thereby encouraging more companies to go public.

Nasdaq's Eun Ah Choi, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Regulatory Operations, participated in the discussions titled "Reexamining the IPO On-Ramp" and "Reassessing the Framework for Small Public Companies."

During the sessions, panelists discussed how to address the steep decline in IPOs since their 2021 peak, with more companies staying private longer due to regulatory burdens, disclosure costs and auditing complexities. Experts noted that smaller companies have to deal with inadequate research coverage and struggle to meet boilerplate disclosure requirements.

“What it comes down to is, to comply with these requirements and the opportunity cost of not being able to use those funds and resources to build their business, that creates a competitive disadvantage, from a cost perspective, for public companies versus private companies.” said Choi.

She also noted the benefits of having more companies become public: “The public company standard of providing disclosure is obviously really important for the investors because then it levels the playing field for what type of information they are going to get for purposes of their decision making. And then… once companies do go through an IPO, on average they hire more people then private companies and they spend more dollars on research and development in comparison to private companies that have similar asset size.” said Choi.

Challenges & Potential Optimizations to the IPO Landscape

The roundtables emphasized the urgent need to streamline the IPO process and reduce post-IPO compliance costs, aiming to make public markets more accessible and sustainable for smaller issuers. Many companies are choosing to remain private longer, citing complex disclosure requirements, litigation risks, proxy burdens, and limited research coverage as key deterrents. But this limits the growth available to main street investors.

To address these challenges, panelists advocated for tailored disclosure and filing requirements that reflect the unique needs of smaller companies, rather than relying on one-size-fits-all approaches. They also emphasized the importance of recalibrating filer status criteria, simplifying executive compensation disclosures, and expanding WKSI eligibility to better align with a company’s maturity and market experience.

Alternative pathways to public markets such as reverse mergers, Regulation A+ offerings, and convertible equity structures were explored as viable options.

Throughout the discussions, participants stressed the need to reduce ongoing compliance costs after IPOs to ensure companies can thrive in the public markets.

The long-term post-IPO journey was a recurring theme, with calls for regulatory reforms that foster a more stable and predictable environment—one that levels the playing field and encourages more companies to go public, ultimately enhancing talent attraction and boosting investment in research and development.

Nasdaq’s Recommendations

Nasdaq’s recent capital formation white paper outlined concerns voiced by listed companies regarding regulatory disclosures which Choi addressed during the panels providing key recommendations from Nasdaq.

As described in the white paper, companies emphasized that disclosure requirements should be grounded in materiality, ensuring relevance to investors, and tailored to the specific type and industry of each company.

A particularly urgent recommendation was for regulators to conduct thorough cost-benefit analyses to better understand the practical challenges companies face in meeting compliance obligations—highlighting that the burden of regulation is often disproportionate to its intended impact.

Additionally, companies reported experiencing regulatory whiplash due to frequent and dramatic rule changes. In response, Choi proposed a framework centered on materiality driven . disclosures, industry-specific customization, rigorous evaluation of regulatory impact, and a commitment to greater rulemaking stability.

Looking Ahead

The discussions reflected broad consensus on the need for reform.

“We’re proud to contribute to this important dialogue,” said Choi. “The feedback from our listed companies is clear—regulatory reform is essential to ensure Americanbusinesses driving our economic growth can access and succeed in the public markets. Without reform, investors may be denied the important opportunity to participate in the growth of these companies.”

Nasdaq remains committed to advocating for a regulatory framework that supports capital formation, fosters innovation, protects investors and ensures small companies can thrive in the public market.

To learn more watch the roundtables on SEC’s site.