Nasdaq Infrastructure Technology Drives Resilience and Transformation in Latin America

Latin American capital markets are cultivating fintech innovation, growing the continent’s reputation as a leader in this critical space. Playing a crucial role behind the growth is Nasdaq, which is working with several market entities to modernize and supercharge their financial infrastructure.

"Latin America is undergoing a major transformation with the acceleration of fintech growth and digitalization across all aspects of the economy," said Carlos Patiño, Associate Vice President, Nasdaq Marketplace Technology. "This necessitates a strong capital markets ecosystem to underpin the growth and development of the region´s domestic economies and support their expansion globally."

A Transformation Partner

Nasdaq provides mission-critical central securities depository (CSD) infrastructure and clearing technology to more than 25 infrastructure providers, part of its technology solutions to more than 130 financial market operators globally, which has earned it global recognition as a dynamic and reliable partner for national and international marketplaces.

"Nasdaq’s market infrastructure is a great example of our vision to become the trusted fabric of the global financial system," said Patiño.

This commitment to serving customers with leading-edge technology was formally acknowledged in May of this year, when Nasdaq received the Global Custodian Award for “Innovation in Post-Trade Technology.”

As Nasdaq’s infrastructure technology solutions suffuse the global marketplace, their impact is particularly evident in Latin America. For instance, in Chile, Nasdaq has partnered with the country’s Depósito Central de Valores (DCV) to provide it with new CSD digital asset technology, making DCV a first mover in securities tokenization.

Earlier this year, Argentina’s CSD, Caja de Valores, launched a new platform utilizing Nasdaq’s proprietary technology, allowing the company to improve operational efficiency and prepare for future growth opportunities. Nasdaq also recently agreed to provide a full post-trade platform to Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), or the Mexican Stock Exchange.

And in Brazil, Nasdaq has partnered with B3, the country’s stock exchange, to develop a new clearing platform for handling transaction settlements and counterparty risk management. As part of the partnership, Nasdaq will offer its expertise in real-time solutions for clearing houses, while B3 will share its experience operating high-volume markets and offering a broad portfolio of financial products.

Beyond Post Trade

Nasdaq's financial infrastructure innovation in Latin America extends beyond post-trade technology.

Just prior in December 2023, Nasdaq and nuam, a merger of the Chilean, Peruvian, and Colombian stock exchanges, announced their own agreement. Nasdaq will deliver a flexible and scalable technology platform that standardizes market access through industry-standard APIs, allowing nuam to improve ease of access, adhere to international standards, and attract foreign investment.

On another front, Nasdaq has recently launched technology that will securely digitalize the issuance, settlement, and custody of carbon credits. This new service will offer clients in Latin America and beyond intriguing new opportunities to build marketplaces that help combat climate change.

Driving Resilience in Latin America

Nasdaq's technology will help address obstacles to modernizing capital markets in Latin America, such as the lack of regional regulatory standardization, multiple currencies, and a high concentration of industrial and financial conglomerates.

In addition, Patiño noted the challenges faced by Latin American entities in managing transactions across rapidly developing marketplaces: “Market operators across trading and post trade are dealing with the operational complexity of ever-greater daily volumes due to market volatility, which is especially testing for infrastructures operating on legacy technology.”

Nasdaq's technology offers the obvious solution.

"Across Latin America, our technology spans the full trade lifecycle — trading, clearing, custody, and surveillance — in eight countries," Patiño explained. "Our flexible and scalable technology has helped the region respond to unprecedented volumes and major disruptive events while embracing new asset classes. Our Latin American clients benefit from our innovative and globally recognized trading technology as well as decades of capital markets experience."

These technology solutions offer not only infrastructure stability, but exciting opportunities to grow, whilst increasing market participation and liquidity.