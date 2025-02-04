Nasdaq Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Recap: Strong 2024 Financial and Operational Performance Positions the Company for 2025 Growth

On January 29, Nasdaq reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings. Nasdaq’s results reflected a year of strong financial and operational performance as well as strategic execution across each of its three divisions.

In its first full year since the acquisition of AxiomSL and Calypso, the company's Financial Technology division has become a vital force of innovation, accelerating Nasdaq's transformation into a platform company and enabling it to serve as a complete partner to its clients. Nasdaq’s enhanced product portfolio has helped deepen client relationships, which were realized in the signing of 263 new clients, 424 upsells, and 11 cross-sells in 2024.

Nasdaq once again established itself as the world’s preeminent market operator, extending its listings leadership to six consecutive years as the top U.S. exchange by number of IPOs and proceeds raised. 2024 marked the highest level of IPO activity in three years, as Nasdaq welcomed 180 IPOs raising $23 billion in proceeds, led by Lineage, the largest IPO of the year.

2024 was also an exceptional year for Nasdaq’s Index franchise, which delivered 31% adjusted revenue growth for the full year and ended the year with $647 billion in assets under management. This business launched 116 new Index products in partnership with clients throughout the year.

“2024 was a strong year in which we further advanced the evolution of Nasdaq as a leading partner to the global financial system,” said Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman. “Across the organization, we executed our strategic priorities, delivered on our key growth objectives, and achieved our synergy and deleveraging goals ahead of target.”

Executing Strategic Priorities

Following Nasdaq’s 2024 Investor Day, the company introduced three strategic priorities to deliver resilient and scalable growth: Integrate, Innovate, and Accelerate. Nasdaq’s consistent execution and strong financial performance is reflected in each of these priorities, and the company remains well positioned to continue its momentum entering 2025.

Integrate: Nasdaq is delivering ahead of schedule on the debt reduction and cost synergy plans related to the acquisition of AxiomSL and Calypso. The company reached a gross leverage ratio of 3.6x debt to EBITDA at the end of 2024 and fully actioned the $80 million of acquisition related net expense synergies goal; both ahead of schedule. Nasdaq expanded its efficiency program beyond the Financial Technology division and now expects to action annual cost savings of $140 million by the end of 2025, including the net expense synergies related to the AxiomSL and Calypso acquisition.

Innovate: Nasdaq amplified innovation across the company, with the introduction of new AI-powered solutions and product offerings in every division. Client adoption continues to increase, and product managers are working on incorporating new AI features and solutions into their product roadmaps. Looking ahead to 2025, Nasdaq’s approach to AI adoption is shifting from a period of “exploration and experimentation” to an era of “impact,” driving efficiencies for both clients and within the organization.

Accelerate: Since the completion of the Adenza acquisition, Nasdaq has driven 17 cross-sells in total, including 11 in 2024, and remains on track to exceed its target of $100 million in run-rate revenue from cross-sells by the end of 2027.

“In 2024, we set ambitious objectives, and I want to thank the full Nasdaq team for executing against them. I am proud of our accomplishments in the year,” Sarah Youngwood, Nasdaq EVP and CFO, shared on a call with analysts. “We delivered on our growth ambitions. We closed on a number of landmark client wins. We made progress with our cross-sell targets, we identified incremental cost efficiencies, and we executed against an accelerated de-leveraging timeline. All of this reinforces my confidence in our growth story and our ability to deliver value to our clients and shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”

2025 Look Ahead

Entering 2025, Nasdaq remains well-positioned to build off a successful year and deliver durable revenue growth.

With a solid economic backdrop and growing investor confidence, Nasdaq expects to see an uptick in IPO activity beginning in the second quarter of 2025, setting up a strong second half of the year. The Nasdaq IPO Pulse Index, which forecasts IPO activity based on six leading indicators of market activity, is near a 3-year high, and Nasdaq has a strong pipeline of companies eager to access the public markets.

In addition, Nasdaq’s Index franchise is poised to capitalize on its strong 2024, and Nasdaq expects its growth to be above its medium-term outlook of mid-to-high single digits, as it continues to deliver on its strategy of innovation, international expansion, and institutional adoption. Elsewhere in the Capital Access Platforms division, Nasdaq expects its Data & Listings business to grow within its medium-term outlook range of low single digits in 2025, while Workflow & Insights is expected to be below the medium-term outlook range of high single-to-low digits for the year as the business continues to face headwinds within Corporate Solutions.

Further, financial institutions around the world are still facing complex and evolving risks. New regulatory regimes and the expansion of new asset classes are driving strong demand for Nasdaq’s solutions, particularly in its Financial Technology division.

These trends materialized in 2024, with notable wins across AxiomSL, Calypso, and Capital Markets Technology. Entering 2025, Nasdaq expects to continue its momentum across the division, as it deepens its penetration across global financial institutions. As a result, Nasdaq announced that it expects the Financial Technology division to grow within its medium-term outlook of 10-14% in 2025.

