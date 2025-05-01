Nasdaq First Quarter 2025 Recap: Diversified Business Drives Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Positions Nasdaq as a Trusted Partner Across All Economic Cycles

On April 24, Nasdaq reported its first quarter 2025 earnings, delivering an exceptional first quarter of financial and operational results and reflecting the strength of its diversified business model. The company drove double-digit adjusted revenue growth across all three divisions, led by outstanding Index performance, strength in Financial Crime Management Technology, and record results in its U.S. markets.

Nasdaq’s Financial Technology division continued to drive durable and broad-based growth, with 10% adjusted revenue growth for the quarter and 40 new clients, 92 upsells, and 2 cross-sells. Within the division, Financial Crime Management Technology performed particularly well, building momentum with both enterprise and small-and-medium bank clients. Nasdaq Verafin’s ongoing client growth is contributing to the growth and power of its data consortium, which now includes clients holding more than $10 trillion in total assets.

Within the Capital Access Platforms division, the Index business continues to deliver outstanding performance, achieving 26% revenue growth on an adjusted1 basis and a record in average ETP AUM for the first quarter. The strong performance of the Index business reflects the successful execution of Nasdaq’s growth strategy of product innovation, globalization, and institutional client expansion. The new products Nasdaq launched since 2020 have accounted for 33% of net inflows over the last five years. In addition, Nasdaq continued to strengthen its listing leadership in the first quarter, with 45 operating company IPOs, including three of the quarter’s five largest IPOs in CoreWeave, SailPoint, and Smithfield Foods. Nasdaq also built on its strong listing transfers momentum with several marquee switches including Shopify, Thomson Reuters, and Domino’s Pizza. After celebrating its 500th switch last year, during the first quarter Nasdaq officially crossed the $3 trillion threshold in combined market value for listing transfers to Nasdaq since we first launched its switch program in 2005.

Nasdaq’s Market Services division delivered another quarter of double-digit growth, with record net revenues and volumes. Nasdaq’s exceptional performance showcased the depth and quality of the markets it owns and operates. Nasdaq has made consistent investments over the years to ensure that its markets provide superior liquidity and operating performance, which are reflected in the quarterly performance.

“In these types of economic cycles, our clients really do turn to us,” Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman said in an interview with CNBC last week. “We are a great partner to them, and I think that showed up in the results in the quarter.”

A Trusted Partner Across All Economic Cycles

Over the past several weeks, rapidly shifting economic policies have created extreme levels of volatility and uncertainty. Against the current macroeconomic backdrop, the power of Nasdaq’s platform and the resiliency of its diversified business model positions the company for sustainable growth.

The global markets Nasdaq operates enable capital formation and provide investors with certainty of execution. Nasdaq provides corporate issuers with critical access to funding, while providing banks, brokers, and investors with transparent and efficient mechanisms to adjust their strategies and comprehensively manage risk.

The current volatility has exemplified the critical nature of Nasdaq’s markets. At the start of the second quarter, Nasdaq experienced unprecedented levels of message traffic and volumes. This included 5 of the 6 highest days of U.S. cash equities volumes and 4 of the 6 highest days of U.S. options market volumes in industry history. Nasdaq is seeing a similar trend in its European markets, delivering the seven highest message traffic days on record for the company’s European cash equities business.

Risk management has become increasingly crucial for financial institutions in today's operating environment. During periods of heightened market activity and complexity, these institutions face growing demands across all risk management functions as well as the need to process larger transaction volumes while maintaining critical trade infrastructure. Nasdaq’s Financial Technology platform is uniquely positioned to support clients with a range of challenges across the risk management lifecycle.

Further, shifting economic conditions create vulnerabilities that criminals rapidly exploit, increasing financial crime risks. Nasdaq partners with banks to help fight financial crime, leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to stay ahead of criminals that are growing more brazen in their efforts to exploit the financial system for personal gain.

During Nasdaq’s first quarter earnings call, Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman stated, “Nasdaq is a global business, and we have teams across the world that serve our clients at a local and regional level, which allows us to understand the specific dynamics our clients face and ensures Nasdaq's position to help them solve their problems as they evolve. Against this backdrop, the power of Nasdaq's platform and diversified business positions us for resilient growth as demonstrated by our outstanding first quarter performance.”

1 Adjusted period over period change reflects non-GAAP results, adjusted to include revenue for AxiomSL on-premises contracts to reflect adjustment for ratable recognition for 1Q24 and to exclude the impacts of foreign currency and the previously announced one-time revenue benefit in our Index business in 1Q24. For further information, and reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see our first quarter 2025 earnings press release referenced above.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, dividend program, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models or implement our new corporate structure, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, environmental, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, geopolitical instability, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.