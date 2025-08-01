Nasdaq eVestment Celebrates 25 Years of Shaping the Institutional Landscape

When eVestment launched in 2000, institutional investing was trapped in the past. Asset managers shared data through spreadsheets and phone calls, creating an inefficient system that left the largest pools of capital in the world making decisions with incomplete information.

Twenty-five years later, Nasdaq eVestment has fundamentally reshaped institutional investing.

"We've completely transformed the way the asset management industry functions and the way institutional capital is allocated and in doing so, we've made everyone's work lives a lot easier." said Daniel Brickhouse, Vice President and Head of Product for Nasdaq's Analytics business.

Nasdaq acquired eVestment in 2017, leveraging synergies between the businesses and expanding the platform’s global footprint. Today, Nasdaq eVestment supports nearly 6,000 institutional investment firms worldwide, centralizing data for trillions in assets under management.

At the quarter-century mark, Nasdaq eVestment’s story continues to evolve. The platform is expanding its use of artificial intelligence and delivering new data and intelligence s to clients, positioning itself for the next era of innovation.

What’s next? This anniversary provides an opportunity to answer that question, by both examining Nasdaq eVestment's pioneering role so far and looking ahead to its promising future.

Eliminating Bottlenecks in Institutional Investing

The institutional investing landscape that Nasdaq eVestment entered in 2000 was vastly different from today’s. Asset managers and consultants were reliant on manual processes that created bottlenecks and inconsistencies across the industry.

"If you look at what people were doing 25 years ago, researchers were living in spreadsheets as their database of record and managers were duplicating the same data across dozens of consultants”," Brickhouse said. "It was inefficient, ineffective and incomplete. There was so much potential to level up the decision-making process for the largest pools of money in the world."

The company addressed this deficit by becoming what Brickhouse described as a "clearinghouse" for institutional investment data. The platform allowed asset managers to submit their information and efficiently reach a global institutional audience.

"You give us the data once, and we use our network to service the data needs of the institutional ecosystem," Brickhouse explained. "It was just a massive operational transformation for the asset management community. We centralized their ability to market to the institutional space and eliminated the need for constant manual data replication."

The 2017 merger with Nasdaq only reinforced that, bringing new opportunities to reach additional clients while helping Nasdaq expand its mission of improving financial lives around the world.

"Our brand was already well-established within the institutional ecosystem, but having the Nasdaq brand behind us, particularly outside of the U.S., helped reinforce eVestment as the go-to investment research platform," said Russell Elliott, Head of Asset Management and Market Intelligence at Nasdaq eVestment.

Customizing Data Solutions

Today, Nasdaq eVestment has expanded beyond its original data collection model to distinguish between contributory and non-contributory data. Contributory data explains how individual actions impact outcomes.

"With this data, it's not like one plus one equals two," Elliott said. "It's like one plus one equals three or even more, when you combine it together."

The platform has developed advanced tools like Market Lens , which pulls insights from various allocators including public funds, insurers and corporate plans to power distribution efforts for institutional asset managers.

In addition, Nasdaq eVestment is focusing more on compiling proprietary datasets for clients. One example is a recently developed dataset that helps managers identify the most viable opportunities to pursue and identify competitive advantages and focus their efforts accordingly.

Leveraging AI for Smarter Decisions

As institutional decision-making grows more complex, Nasdaq eVestment is harnessing artificial intelligence to simplify processes and enhance outcomes. AI-driven features like predictive analytics and strategic guidance tools are helping clients navigate an increasingly dynamic investment landscape.

"We use AI as a way to provide more depth and accelerate time to insight around our vast library of qualitative intelligence " Brickhouse said.

Nasdaq eVestment launched its first AI-powered integrations last year and plans to expand further going forward.

One practical application Brickhouse mentioned involves using AI to comb through pension board meeting minutes, which can sometimes reach 20 pages. The Nasdaq eVestment AI application can easily extract the names of relevant individuals and key topics from these minutes, helping asset managers identify appropriate targets to market their services.

The platform now delivers data through APIs and cloud platforms like Snowflake, allowing clients to utilize tagging and data structures created using Nasdaq eVestment’s AI capabilities.

“We have evolved our data to be AI-ready for clients that are seeking unique insight by augmenting their first-party data with our institutional market intelligence,” Brickhouse said of the data.

"Many firms are still sending legacy flat file data structures to people," Brickhouse continued. "We're delivering purpose-built datasets that help you unlock insight more quickly with AI."

Looking ahead

Building on its solid foundation, Nasdaq eVestment plans to further expand data and intelligence on private markets. As it continues to increase its reach, the overall goal is to support all key workflows for clients while driving economic prosperity broadly.

Brickhouse emphasized that Nasdaq eVestment's impact shouldn’t only be measured with large institutional investors, but individual beneficiaries. "This translates all the way down to the end beneficiary," Brickhouse said. “We help institutions achieve better outcomes that align with their mission and investment objectives."

"We're really just leveling the playing field,” said Elliott. “We’re democratizing data so that industry stakeholders—whether it's an investment consultant, a family office, an insurer, a pension fund or a sovereign wealth fund—are all able to rely on the data they use to make major decisions.”

