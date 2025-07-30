Nasdaq Europe Leads Europe’s IPO Market in the First Half of 2025

In terms of the number of initial public offerings, private placements, and total capital raised, Nasdaq Europe outperformed all other exchange groups in the region.

Led by its best-in-class Nasdaq Stockholm marketplace, Nasdaq Europe accounted for 53% of all capital raised across the continent during this period.

“While 2024 was active in terms of the number of listings, we didn’t see any significantly large IPOs last year. But international investor interest has been rapidly growing, and that has led to a strong start for 2025,” said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq’s Head of Listings for Europe.

Nasdaq Stockholm hosted the largest European IPO so far this year—Asker Healthcare—which raised €821 million. With additional offerings from Röko and Hacksaw, the Stockholm exchange was home to three of the top five European IPOs in 2025.

“Not only did they reach the market successfully, but they’ve also continued to perform well,” said Kostyál, noting that the recent Hacksaw IPO demonstrated the consistency of the Stockholm market, even amid investor caution driven by tariff uncertainty. “The depth of the Stockholm market is a testament to the strength of capital markets in Sweden—and across the Nordics—in supporting companies through uncertain conditions.”

Overall, Nasdaq Europe raised €2 billion in the first half of 2025—a 465% increase over the €351 million raised during the same period in 2024. It has already surpassed its full-year 2024 total of €1.17 billion.

Including secondary proceeds, Nasdaq Europe helped companies raise a total of €6 billion in the first six months of the year.

The Stockholm market also continues to support a relatively unique transition pathway for companies moving from its First North growth market to the main market. “This progress is a strong signal that we’ve built a resilient, robust market that supports small, medium-sized, and large companies alike,” Kostyál said.

Another highlight from the first half of the year was the success of Nasdaq Europe’s corporate bond market. While large companies commonly raise capital through debt markets, such mechanisms are typically less accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Nasdaq Europe has worked to unlock this growth opportunity for SMEs, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the full spectrum of the market and giving companies more options to chart their financial course.

Reflecting on the strong first half, Kostyál attributed Nasdaq Europe’s momentum in part to growing interest from U.S. investors seeking access to European growth. Many recent large IPOs have seen strong participation from American and international investors during book building.

Looking ahead, Kostyál projected continued strength.

“We’re heading into the second half of the year with confidence that we’ll bring more great companies to market,” he said. “We’re seeing a strong pipeline building, and we’re optimistic about high activity levels in the last two quarters—particularly in Q4.”

