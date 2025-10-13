Nasdaq Europe: Building Resilient Markets for Growth and Integrity

As Europe faces evolving markets and geopolitical tensions, the need for integrated and resilient capital markets has never been greater. For nearly two decades, Nasdaq has shaped some of Europe’s most dynamic markets, operating seven exchanges across the Nordic and Baltic regions and hosting more than 1,150 companies with a combined market capitalization of €1.85 trillion. In 2025 alone, Nasdaq Europe raised €6.622 million and hosted the continent’s largest IPO, Verisure.

Verisure’s Europe’s Largest IPO Since 2022 Debuts on Nasdaq Stockholm

Driving Growth and Safeguarding Integrity

Now as Europe looks to strengthen its financial ecosystem, Nasdaq’s priorities are clear: empower growth through integrated, competitive markets and safeguard integrity with advanced anti-financial crime solutions.

The Nordic model stands out as a blueprint for effective capital formation at scale, consistently ranking among the top in Europe for IPO activity and SME financing.

"We see the Nordics as some of the best quality markets in Europe, in terms of size, depth, and the innovation ecosystem," said Roland Chai, President of European Market Services at Nasdaq.

"Stockholm is leading capital raising in Europe. That’s a testament to the strength of Nordic capital formation." said Chai.

At the recent Eurofi event in Copenhagen, Nasdaq leaders emphasized the urgency of harmonized regulation to unlock cross-border capital flows. “Europe stands at a crossroads, with a unique opportunity to take on the global fight against financial crime,” said Stephanie Champion, Head of Nasdaq Verafin.

By combining security and growth, Nasdaq Europe is helping position the region as a global benchmark for market integrity and capital market dynamism—where innovation thrives and trust endures.

Nasdaq Europe’s President of Market Services, Roland Chai at Eurofi

Scaling Nasdaq’s Blueprint for Europe’s Growth

Nasdaq's platforms aim to advance liquidity, transparency, and integrity across the global economy focused on three pillars: building pools of risk capital, creating low-cost, interconnected markets, and reducing regulatory burdens for issuers. These principles shape how Nasdaq operates its European markets, as well as its vision for the future.

To attract companies and investors, Europe needs infrastructure that makes capital formation more efficient.

"In the current global financial system, Europe is looking to forge ahead and work out how it competes with the likes of other international liquidity centers, especially with the UK leaving after Brexit." said Chai.

Nasdaq has worked to answer these questions across its European operations. The company merged four central securities depositories under a single license in the Baltics, creating unified technology and a harmonized rule book. Likewise, in the Nordics, Nasdaq has instituted common platforms and operating models.

The results of this are readily apparent. Over the past five years, companies in the Baltic region have raised €4.3 billion, while total market capitalization has grown 175%. Estonia ranks first in the EU for IPO volume relative to GDP, and Latvia places second for SME use of equity financing.

Markets and Security

One reason the Nordic model works is because it combines pension funds, retail participation, and a culture of early public listings, over 80% valued under €1 billion. These growth-stage companies outperform. First North listed companies created four times as many jobs as their unlisted counterparts and achieved over 100% higher revenue growth.

Nasdaq is working to apply this successful model across the rest of the continent, helping European countries achieve their broader objectives.

One of those priorities is physical security. A recent white paper from Nasdaq, discussed the need for collaboration amongst private and public sector stakeholders in the Nordic financial and defense industries, including financing. According to the European Commission, nearly half of defense SMEs cite access to capital as a major barrier, slowing innovation and competitiveness.

Nasdaq’s solution: a pan-European framework for labeled defense bonds, modeled on the success of sustainable finance. The first step is underway with Lithuania’s Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas (VIK) state owned investment company becoming the inaugural issuer under Nasdaq’s labeled defense bond framework issuing €25 million under a €400 million program. This will go towards funding that is critical for Europe’s defense readiness and security initiatives.

Strengthening Market Integrity

As markets become more complex the need for integrity deepens.

Europe needs unified action against financial crime and Nasdaq is partnering with regulators, banks, and law enforcement to protect consumers and safeguard market integrity.

"Our role at the heart of the financial markets ecosystem involves being able to deliver tried-and-tested, scalable and resilient technology, not just to our financial customers but also to central banks and regulators to help them perform their roles," Chai said.

"It goes back to the principle of ensuring resilience and security in the network and making sure we've got markets that are highly transparent and work with integrity."

That includes fighting financial crime. "We can provide the most transparent and liquid systems and also provide capital formation, but there's got to be integrity in the system," Chai said. "Ensuring that financial crime doesn't come to our financial system is really key."

The challenge is immense: Nasdaq Verafin estimates €750 billion in illicit funds flowed through Europe’s financial system in 2023—2.3% of GDP. Faster cross-border payments amplify risk, making collaboration and innovation critical. AI-driven monitoring and new UK/EU regulations enabling bank-to-bank data sharing offer powerful tools to disrupt criminal networks.

Nasdaq has also forged four new partnerships with national regulators in the past year, serving over 20 regulators and 50 exchanges globally underscoring growing demand for solutions that keep markets transparent and secure.

Looking Ahead

Scaling the Nordic model across Europe's diverse regulatory landscape is an exciting challenge for Nasdaq Europe. As Europe accelerates toward deeper integration, digital transformation, and sustainable growth, Nasdaq’s mission is clear: to build markets that not only compete globally but set the standard for resilience, transparency, and trust. By combining innovation with integrity, Nasdaq is helping shape a future where European capital markets are stronger, safer, and ready to power the next generation of economic progress.

Learn more about Nasdaq’s European Markets

Information is provided for educational purposes only. Nasdaq does not recommend or endorse any securities offering, industry or geographic sector. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice; you are urged to undertake your own due diligence and carefully evaluate any company, industry or sector before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.