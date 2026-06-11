Nasdaq Composite® vs. Nasdaq-100®: What Investors Should Know

Two indexes share the Nasdaq name, but they don't share the same rules, the same construction, or the same performance.

The Number on Your Screen vs. the Index in Your Portfolio

Every trading day, millions of investors see a number labeled "NASDAQ" on their screen or their brokerage app. Most assume that number reflects what's happening in their portfolio.

It might, but it depends on which index their investments actually track.

The ticker displayed on most financial platforms as "NASDAQ" is the Nasdaq Composite® Index (COMP™). But the index that underpins the majority of Nasdaq-linked investment products is the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®). These are two distinct indexes with different eligibility rules, different weighting approaches, and different construction methodologies.

Most of the time, the performance difference between the two indexes is negligible. But under certain market conditions, particularly around very large IPOs, they can diverge in ways that are visible to everyday investors. Understanding why starts with understanding how each index is built.

Two Indexes, Two Designs

The Nasdaq Composite

The Nasdaq Composite is a broad market benchmark that includes virtually every security listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market® — more than 3,000 companies. Its purpose is to reflect the overall performance of the Nasdaq-listed market. There is no eligibility screen beyond basic listing requirements. If a company is listed on Nasdaq and meets minimal criteria, it is in the Composite.

As has always been the case, new listings enter the index on their second day of trading. Each security is weighted by its total listed market capitalization — total shares outstanding multiplied by price — with no float adjustment, no concentration caps, and no limits on how much influence any single company can have on index performance.

The Nasdaq-100

The Nasdaq-100® is a rules-based index that includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. It is designed to serve as a large-cap equity benchmark and underpins a broad ecosystem of investment products, 178+ linked products trading on 18 exchanges, spanning ETFs, futures, options, and structured products, with over $600 billion in tracking assets and more than $623 billion in average daily traded notional value.

Unlike the Composite, the Nasdaq-100 applies a structured set of controls:

Eligibility requirements including a minimum three-month seasoning period and average daily trading volume thresholds

including a minimum three-month seasoning period and average daily trading volume thresholds A modified market capitalization weighting methodology that caps total shares outstanding at three times free-floating shares for low-float securities

that caps total shares outstanding at three times free-floating shares for low-float securities Concentration constraints that limit the weight of any single company and the aggregate weight of the largest constituents, applied at reconstitution and quarterly rebalances

that limit the weight of any single company and the aggregate weight of the largest constituents, applied at reconstitution and quarterly rebalances An annual reconstitution in December with quarterly rebalances — not daily additions

These features are designed to ensure the index remains representative, investable, and appropriately diversified for the scale of assets and trading activity benchmarked to it.

Why They Usually Move Together

Despite their structural differences, the Composite and the Nasdaq-100® have historically shown similar directional performance. The reason is straightforward: a small group of large-cap companies represents a significant share of the Composite’s total weight. On most trading days, those same large-cap companies drive both indexes in similar directions and at similar magnitudes.

This close tracking has reinforced the common misunderstanding that "the Nasdaq" and Nasdaq-100-linked products are effectively the same thing. For long stretches of relatively normal market activity, that assumption holds. But it is not guaranteed and certain market events can cause the two to move differently.

When and Why They Can Diverge

Even in normal market conditions, the structural differences between the two indexes can produce visible performance gaps. The Composite includes companies across all sectors, including financials, which are excluded from the Nasdaq-100®, and across the full market-cap spectrum, from micro-cap to mega-cap. On days when financial stocks move meaningfully differently from technology and other non-financial sectors, or when small- and mid-cap stocks diverge from large caps, the Composite will reflect those moves while the Nasdaq-100 may not. These are routine, structural sources of divergence driven by the different eligibility rules and scope of each index.

The most visible divergence scenario involves a very large company listing on Nasdaq, particularly one with a high total valuation but a relatively small public float.

In the Composite, the new company enters on Day 2 at its total listed market capitalization. There is no waiting period, no float adjustment, and no cap on its weight. If the company is large enough, it can immediately become a meaningful contributor to the Composite's daily performance.

In the Nasdaq-100®, the same company may not yet be eligible for inclusion. Even when it does become eligible, whether through the standard annual reconstitution, a quarterly rebalance, or the Fast Entry provision, its weight is constrained. The modified weighting methodology limits the influence of low-float securities, and concentration caps prevent any single company from dominating the index.

The result: the Composite may reflect a large new listing's performance immediately and at full scale, while the Nasdaq-100® reflects it later and at a moderated weight, or not yet at all. An investor watching "NASDAQ" on screen may see a move that their Nasdaq-100-linked portfolio does not mirror in equal proportion.

What Investors Should Know

Know which index your investment product tracks. QQQ®, QQQM, and the vast majority of Nasdaq-branded investment products are linked to the Nasdaq-100. The number displayed as "NASDAQ" on most financial platforms is the Composite, which may or may not match the index behind your holdings.

QQQ®, QQQM, and the vast majority of Nasdaq-branded investment products are linked to the Nasdaq-100. The number displayed as "NASDAQ" on most financial platforms is the Composite, which may or may not match the index behind your holdings. Similar names do not mean identical exposure. The Composite and the Nasdaq-100® differ in what they include, when they include it, and how they weight it. These differences are structural and by design.

The Composite and the Nasdaq-100® differ in what they include, when they include it, and how they weight it. These differences are structural and by design. Periods of divergence are a feature of distinct methodologies. When two indexes are built differently, they will occasionally perform differently. Each index — the Composite as a broad market benchmark, the Nasdaq-100® as a curated large-cap benchmark — is constructed to serve its stated objective and the investors and products linked to it.

For more information on index methodologies, visit the Nasdaq Composite Index Methodology and the Nasdaq-100 Index Methodology.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100®, NDX®, QQQ®, Nasdaq Composite®, COMP™, and Nasdaq Stock Market® are registered and unregistered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Information set forth contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to future activities and results. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.