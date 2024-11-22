Nasdaq Closes the Market at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Showcasing Commitment to Sports Innovation

Nasdaq rang its iconic Closing Bell at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix today, November 22, 2024, demonstrating the exchange’s commitment to supporting sports innovators through unique and memorable experiences.

The remote Closing Bell ceremony, held on the grounds of the Grand Prix Plaza, was hosted by Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman. She was joined by Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, and Renee Wilm, Liberty Media’s Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Liberty Media is the owner of Formula One Group; both entities are listed on Nasdaq.

"The Formula One races have certainly come a long way since they began in 1950, and we are all looking forward to seeing what you will do next," said Friedman during the ceremony. "Like Nasdaq, Liberty Media and Formula One are driven by innovation and focused on creating a more sustainable future."

The event highlighted how much the sports and business worlds have become intertwined. Nasdaq already has a strong legacy of supporting the sports industry.

“Technology is transforming sports in a big way, from how athletes train to the way fans experience games,” said Marie Dodson, Vice President and Head of Brand Studio at Nasdaq.

The lessons learned from sports transcend industries, offering valuable insights into resilient and courageous leadership—lessons that can be applied in business as well as in daily life. Today, Nasdaq is working on channeling those lessons to create experiences and content that engage more audiences around sports.

Sports businesses have evolved into powerful contributors to economic growth and global unity, and Nasdaq has become their preferred venue to commemorate significant milestones. Nasdaq is proud to align itself, as a partner and a fan, with Liberty Media and Formula One, one of the world's most prestigious motor racing competition.

"We highlight cultural and corporate events throughout the globe, said Zef Nikolla, Associate Vice President and Head of the Nasdaq MarketSite. “What better place to have a remote bell than the Formula One Grand Prix?"

Nasdaq sits at the crucial intersection of the business of sports, which has become increasingly dynamic, diverse and impactful. The exchange connects a broad ecosystem of stakeholders including fans, athletes, commissioners, owners, dealmakers, programmers, sponsors, advertisers, and investors.

"There are huge parallels between the world of sports and business, when you think about resilience, performance, innovation and leveraging the power of technology, data and AI to drive results,” said Dodson. “We are focused on the intersection of business and sports—highlighting leadership lessons from the sporting world, the technology of sports, and the accelerated growth around the overall business of sports."