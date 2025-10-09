Nasdaq CEO Calls for Unified, Investor-Focused Regulation at SEC-CFTC Roundtable

Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman called for greater regulatory alignment between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), urging policymakers to design a consistent framework that fosters innovation while safeguarding investors.

Speaking at the joint SEC-CFTC Roundtable on Regulatory Harmonization on September 29, Friedman emphasized that the two regulators have an extraordinary opportunity to work together on behalf of investors as markets evolve across asset classes and technologies.

“This is a seminal moment for the two agencies to come together, and we’re very excited by it,” Friedman said. “We’re encouraging a concerted effort to come up with a clear, outcome-oriented regulatory framework that is harmonized across agencies.”

Building a Unified Platform Construct — and a Level Playing Field

Friedman outlined a “platform construct” in which regulatory oversight would be organized around the functions of trading platforms, rather than fragmented by asset class. In the model Friedman described, both the SEC and CFTC would maintain authority over the products within their respective domains but apply consistent principles to platform supervision.

Friedman noted that regulatory differences between agencies often lead to unnecessary friction in developing new products and services. A unified approach, she said, would not only streamline oversight but also make it easier for market participants to comply with consistent standards across markets.

Friedman also underscored the importance of a level competitive playing field. She observed that established exchanges often face stricter requirements than newer or less-regulated entrants, creating imbalances that can stifle innovation.

She added that collaboration between the SEC and CFTC should be guided by outcome-oriented principles — particularly those that enhance investor trust and market resilience.

“We do want to make sure that investor protection stays first and foremost in our minds as we are structuring these opportunities to work together,” Friedman said.

Real-World Impacts

To illustrate the real-world consequences of regulatory fragmentation — and potential growth from regulatory harmonization — Friedman described Nasdaq’s efforts to launch Bitcoin index options, an initiative delayed by uncertainty over which agency should grant approval.

“You can think of these securities as options on a commodity — something that’s just falling in between the two regulators,” she explained. “We love the idea of this task force being formed [between the SEC and CFTC] to find our path forward. That's a real innovation that investors want and are demanding is not going to introduce undue risk.”

This type of situation, she said, underscores the need for structured collaboration between agencies to ensure innovation can proceed responsibly and efficiently.

Innovation Exemptions and Responsible Flexibility

Friedman also discussed the concept of “innovation exemptions,” a mechanism that could allow regulators to grant limited flexibility to platforms testing new models or products.

She supported the idea but cautioned that such exemptions must always serve investors first and never be used to sidestep essential protections.

“As we think about innovation exemptions, I think we have to first start with the north star of the investor,” she said. “Is this actually going to provide a new benefit and opportunity for investors, and also be cognizant of the protections we have to put in place — or is it just to support a certain business model?”

She emphasized that exemptions, if used properly, could enable U.S. markets to remain globally competitive while maintaining their high standards for transparency and fairness. At the same time, she also raised the need to rethink rules and regulations that have outlived their purpose, instead of allowing one-off exceptions to them.

Managing the Transition to 24/5 Trading

Additionally, Friedman addressed expanding equity market hours to 24/5 trading. She noted that while technological readiness is improving, and the industry is excited about the move, exchanges need to consider all stakeholders — including issuers themselves.

“Moving to 24/5 for the U.S. equity markets is a big step and we're very excited about it, and we've been working very closely with the SEC to think about all of the elements,” she said. “At the same time, it’s important that we always remember that the issuers do care about the trading of their stock, and they do have to be asleep. So we have to figure out how to make sure that that happens in an elegant way.”

She added that Nasdaq continues to engage closely with regulators and market participants to evaluate the potential impacts of longer trading sessions without compromising market integrity. For example, Friedman noted that not all stocks are liquid enough to support a 24/5 trading environment.

Tokenization and Investor Rights

Turning to tokenization, Friedman cautioned that not all tokenized products represent genuine ownership of underlying assets — and investors need to be aware of that.

“For many tokenized equities, it's not the underlying equity that's being tokenized. It's a derivative of the equity,” she said. “That tokenization may not even confer the same rights to the end shareholder that the underlying equity provides.”

She stressed that any move toward tokenized securities must preserve the core principles that underpin U.S. markets — transparency, investor rights, and accurate reflection of trading activity in consolidated tapes.

A Collaborative Path Forward

In closing, Friedman expressed optimism about the collaborative progress between regulators and market operators.

“It’s an exciting time,” she said. “We have an opportunity to work together across platforms with the regulators and with investors to figure out how to give investors more choice, but also to do it in a responsible way that protects them appropriately. We have new technologies coming in that can allow us to do great new things, provide that innovation, and deepen the pool of liquidity even further in the United States.”

She concluded by reaffirming Nasdaq’s commitment to helping regulators modernize frameworks in ways that expand opportunity, strengthen transparency, and protect investors.

