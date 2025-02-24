Nasdaq Maintains Its Status as the Exchange of Choice for Biotech Innovators

Nasdaq has long been the natural home for biotech companies, and this January proved no different. The exchange saw dynamic activity in its biotech sector, with five healthcare companies raising $800 million in the last few weeks alone.

"The momentum we're seeing in biotech listings reflects the sector's continued evolution and strength," said Jordan Saxe, Senior Managing Director, Listing Services at Nasdaq. "We're witnessing significant advances across multiple therapeutic areas, particularly in treatments for obesity and inflammatory conditions."

The exchange's connection to the biotech sector dates back to 1976 when it listed Genentech—the first public biotech company—marking the beginning of a relationship that would shape the industry's development. Since then, Nasdaq has solidified its position as the preferred destination for healthcare innovators.

This growth trajectory has been particularly notable over the last decade. Since 2015, Nasdaq has overseen a 57% increase in healthcare companies, from 634 to 994. Nasdaq maintains a 93% win rate for healthcare listings on U.S. exchanges since that year. In 2025 so far, all U.S. healthcare listings have chosen to list on Nasdaq.

Following last month’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the state of biotech in 2025 is coming into clearer focus.

"The sentiment across the biotech landscape is mixed," Saxe said. "We're seeing strong confidence from early-stage venture capital firms, while public market investors are taking a more measured approach. Regardless, I expect 2025 to be a busy year in the space.”

Saxe pointed to particular momentum in several key therapeutic areas: weight loss treatments, immunoimaging and inflammation. The radio-pharma sector is also gaining traction, and medical devices are making a notable return to public markets after several years of reduced activity.

Investor interest remains robust, particularly for companies that have demonstrated through clinical trials that their risk is reduced. "Investors are focusing on high-quality, later-stage assets," Saxe explained. "Whether it's a company in advanced development stages or one with a drug derivative showing strong efficacy and safety data, mature enterprises are attracting significant attention."

The integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare is promising, particularly in drug discovery. Companies leveraging AI for cancer vaccines and other therapeutic applications are finding new ways to innovate, marking what Saxe describes as "a new wave of healthcare, where hyperscaling compute technology enables more informed, accurate decisions earlier in the development process."

Looking ahead, the pipeline for biotech listings remains strong, with more than 25 potential biotech IPOs considering market entry. Currently, 28 healthcare companies have filed for public listings in the U.S., with 19, or 68%, choosing Nasdaq as their preferred exchange.

"Market conditions are increasingly favorable for biotech companies," Saxe said. "There's substantial “dry powder” investment capital available, and we're seeing unprecedented levels of scientific innovation. Companies that show they can truly transform patient care are going to draw a lot of interest.”

Much like the mapping of the human genome fostered an ecosystem of innovative companies, the current wave of AI integration and computational advances is creating new possibilities for healthcare solutions, Saxe added.

For Nasdaq, which has helped take more than 650 healthcare companies public since 2015, this period reinforces its foundational role in the biotech sector. Biotech companies that pioneer new treatments and technologies are joining an exchange that’s supported innovation in their sector for half a century.