Nasdaq Celebrates Qualcomm’s 40-Year Journey: From Wireless Pioneer to AI Edge Leader

As artificial intelligence reshapes the technology landscape, Qualcomm is at the center of the next major shift: bringing AI processing power directly to billions of devices worldwide.

As the company marks its 40th anniversary this year, this ambitious push into Edge AI represents Qualcomm’s latest chapter in four decades of innovation—spanning from the earliest days of digital communications to today's interconnected world and the AI-powered future.

“Today, Qualcomm is so much more than a technology company; you are an engine of progress,” said Nelson Griggs, President of Nasdaq, at the recent Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony commemorating the milestone anniversary.

Building an Innovation Eco-System

From its earliest days, Qualcomm has approached technology challenges from an ecosystem-building perspective rather than as a product maker. “We've been an ecosystem company from day one,” says Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager for Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“We were not necessarily inventors of products. We were inventors of technology. That way of thinking, that DNA, was core,” said Duggal.

The company's first major project exemplified this approach: building a complete telematics system for the trucking industry that included everything from custom chips to satellite transponders and network operating centers.

In the AI era, what distinguishes Qualcomm is the same ecosystem thinking that enabled its wireless dominance.

This technology-first approach necessitates broader thinking about applications and markets, as well as about problem statements and solutions. As the company enters new sectors—from automotive to industrial applications and now data center—this foundational approach to innovation continues to drive growth.

An Innovation First Approach

Qualcomm's innovation-first approach has delivered measurable market returns. The company's position in the Nasdaq-100 Index® reflects this performance edge. The index has outperformed the S&P 500 by approximately 2.5x since 2007, driven largely by companies that prioritize R&D investment over other metrics.

Mark Marex, Senior Director of Index Research at Nasdaq, provided more background on Qualcomm’s history of innovation through research and development.

“Based on the patent data that we can observe feeding into our benchmark index tracking companies with exposure to one or more of 35 disruptive technologies, Qualcomm has filed patents across 20 of the 35 tracked areas in the last 12 months, indicating the impressive breadth of its innovation. For a few areas like spacecraft and satellite technology, as well as Internet of Things applications, Qualcomm files approximately one of every six such patents among global public companies today,” said Marex.

In four decades of operation, Qualcomm has invested over $100 billion in research and development to date, representing nearly 20% of its annual revenue and yielding one of the world's most valuable patent portfolios.

According to Nasdaq’s index data partner, IPR Strategies, Qualcomm holds the second most valuable patent portfolio on the planet among roughly 18,000 public companies with available data.

“For Qualcomm, Nasdaq-100® membership provides access to hundreds of billions in tracking fund assets while reinforcing its position among the world's most innovative technology companies. But the deeper value lies in investor understanding of long-term innovation cycles,” said Marex.

Duggal emphasized how sophisticated investors provide crucial feedback, creating accountability that has helped sustain four decades of innovation leadership.

“Being a public company is something that is a privilege,” Duggal reflects. “The type of bar that requires you to hold yourself accountable forces a level of challenge, a level of discipline.”

Four Decades of Breakthrough Innovations

Qualcomm's history demonstrates how this has led to breakthrough innovation. Three times over four decades, the company's comprehensive approach to technology challenges created solutions that transformed entire industries:

The CDMA Foundation (1980s–90s): Qualcomm's development of Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology required simultaneous innovations across multiple technical disciplines. This wasn't just a new wireless standard—it was a complete system solution that enabled the scalability needed to put mobile phones in billions of hands worldwide.

The launch of Snapdragon processors exemplified Qualcomm's end-to-end innovation philosophy. Creating true pocket computers required breakthrough advances across radio frequency management, graphics processing, power efficiency, and system integration—the kind of holistic solution that only an ecosystem-focused company could deliver.

Building on decades of wireless expertise, Qualcomm's comprehensive approach to 5G enabled a million-fold improvement in connectivity speeds—from two kilobits per second in early cellular systems to 10 gigabits per second today. This advancement unlocked entirely new industries and applications by solving connectivity challenges at every level of the technology stack.

Each breakthrough required what Duggal describes as getting “off the treadmill” of constant innovation. “In the phone business, you have to innovate every year,” he explains.

This relentless pace builds organizational capabilities that extend far beyond any single product category.

Looking Ahead

With the AI revolution, Qualcomm is set to change the world again. Forty years after its founding, Qualcomm's mission remains unchanged: to use advanced technology to solve complex problems and transform human interaction with the digital world. The company that helped create the mobile revolution is now positioning itself to lead the next wave of intelligent computing at the edge – from personal devices to data center- where its solutions are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient computing.

As Qualcomm looks toward its next 40 years, artificial intelligence represents the company's most significant growth opportunity.

“A lot of the work that we are doing right now in AI, especially Edge AI, is going to go down in the history books,” Duggal says.

Edge AI brings computational intelligence directly to devices and systems. This approach enables devices to process information locally, reducing latency, and enabling new categories of intelligent applications.

This expansion reflects the broader semiconductor industry's evolution. As Marex observes, semiconductors have transformed from primarily serving computers to becoming “the backbone, the foundational sort of physical technology that enables everything else.”

Qualcomm continues to grasp the most important opportunities of our time and tackle the challenges—all while pushing the limits of what is possible.

“We honor the visionaries, engineers, and leaders at Qualcomm… and look forward to your next chapter of breakthroughs. Nasdaq is incredibly proud to be your longstanding partner,” said Nelson Griggs.

