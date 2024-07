All eyes are on the 2024 Summer Olympics kicking off in Paris this week, not only from athletes and spectators, but also the businesses and organizations who support and contribute to the competition. It’s a sign of how much the sports and business worlds have become inextricably woven together.

Nowhere has this been more apparent than at Nasdaq, which has become the chosen venue for innovators in the world of sports—teams, agencies and organizations—to mark their biggest milestones.

“The business of sports has completely taken off and is now a powerful contributor to economic growth and global unity,” said Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq. “At Nasdaq, we find ourselves at the intersection of the business of sports—connecting the full ecosystem, including athletes, fans, commissioners, owners, dealmakers, programmers, sponsors, advertisers and investors.”

Over the past year, Nasdaq has hosted numerous sports-related businesses as they make major announcements, solidifying its role as the premier stage for energy and innovation in the space.

The Braves Make History at Nasdaq

Just a year ago, the Atlanta Braves celebrated at Nasdaq for becoming the first publicly traded baseball club in a quarter-century. This marked a significant moment not only for the team, but the sports industry as a whole. This event emphasized why so many sports-related businesses see Nasdaq as a reliable listings venue and partner for major announcements.

“Teams and leagues alike love celebrating big moments at Nasdaq,” said Snow. “In the heart of Times Square, one of the most social media friendly locations in the world, we are able to capture the emotion in major announcements and milestones, and uniquely amplify them.”

This energy carried over a month later, when the Tennis Channel celebrated its 15th year covering the US Open. Its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, is listed on Nasdaq. And in November, NJ/NY Gotham Football Club celebrated its championship in the National Women's Soccer League at MarketSite.

MarketSite As a Hub for News and Announcements

The first half of 2024 saw a flurry of sports-related news and announcements at Nasdaq:

US Squash: The governing body of squash in the U.S. highlighted the 26th annual Tournament of Champions.

The Dynasty: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, a bestselling book about the rise and historic 20-year run of New England Patriots, rang in the Apple TV+ premiere of a 10-part docuseries based on the book. Apple is listed on Nasdaq, as well as Netflix, where the docuseries can currently be watched.

Major League Soccer: The league kicked off its 29th season at MarketSite, an important occasion given that the 2026 World Cup will be held in North America.

United Football League: FOX broadcaster Curt Menefee spoke about the launch of the new league: “I think the UFL in general is going to innovate the space of what we see in football in the next five years.” UFL parent Fox Corporation is listed on Nasdaq.

Olympics Countdown: The 100-day countdown to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris began at Nasdaq, with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee ringing the Closing Bell.

Kentucky Derby Anniversary: Churchill Downs Incorporated counted down to the 150th anniversary of the marquee horse racing event.

Street Lacrosse: Premier Lacrosse League and Boardroom announced the 2nd-annual Street Lacrosse event.

Indianapolis 500: Two-time champion Josef Newgarden, along with Team Penske, INDYCAR, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, celebrated his win at the Opening Bell.