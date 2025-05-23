Nasdaq and The Stock Exchange of Thailand Expand Modernization Partnership

Subscribe to Nasdaq+ for full access Exclusive content, detailed data sets, and best-in-class trade insights to rewrite your portfolio for tomorrow. Try it Now

Nasdaq and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) have announced an expanded strategic technology partnership aimed at modernizing Thailand's capital markets. SET will recommend its members leverage Nasdaq's technology stack to strengthen market wide resilience and integrity.

"The partnership is about more than just technology implementation,” said Magnus Haglind, Senior Vice President and Head of Products for Marketplace Technology at Nasdaq. “It's about comprehensive market development, supporting market participants, and creating a more sophisticated, efficient market ecosystem.”

Why the Partnership Matters

SET has long relied on Nasdaq’s advanced surveillance and risk technology. Now, SET will promote adoption within its member community to enhance system-wide efficiency, transparency, and risk management.

"Resilience and integrity are essential to vibrant capital markets, attracting international investment," said Asadej Kongsiri, President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. "By adopting Nasdaq's advanced risk and surveillance solutions and promoting them across our member community, we're strengthening the foundation for prudent risk management, capital efficiency, and investor trust. This integrated approach enhances our ability to detect market abuse, monitor high-frequency trading and short-selling activities, and reinforce Thailand's leadership position in ASEAN's capital markets.”

This partnership comes at a crucial time, given the many factors that have made operating a global exchange more challenging: changing investor expectations, evolving regulations, and shifting competitive dynamics.

“SET's forward-thinking approach recognizes the need to bring its entire ecosystem along its modernization journey and the community-wide benefits of consistent market infrastructure,” added Haglind.

Significance for Market Operators

SET’s members will benefit from Nasdaq's ongoing investment in platform capabilities, application architecture, APIs, AI integration, and product development. This community-focused strategy will help broker firms professionalize their operations while supporting their expanding business capabilities.

The initiative demonstrates how market operators can act as a driving force for modernization across their wider ecosystem, working with Nasdaq to ensure members adopt world-class technology platforms. It serves as a model for systemwide modernization, which is critical to the long-term development of global marketplaces.

"Modernization is not just about the market or the clearing house itself," Haglind explained. "It is the broader ecosystem upgrading to manage evolving market dynamics."

The partnership aims to enhance Thailand's position as a regional financial hub, reinforcing SET's leadership role in the Southeast Asia region. By implementing global best practices through Nasdaq's technology, SET can help investors feel more confident in their participation and improve trust and integrity within its markets.

Nasdaq’s technology is currently used by 97% of global systemically important banks, half of the world’s top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and more than 3,800 clients across the financial services industry.

Together, Nasdaq and SET are helping to strengthen Thailand’s markets for the future.