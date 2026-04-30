NASA's Artemis II Astronauts Ring Nasdaq's Closing Bell

The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission rang the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on April 30th, celebrating the completion of a 10-day voyage that took four astronauts farther from Earth than any humans have ever traveled. Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen circled the moon before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

Koch said at the ceremony, “We show what collaboration, hard work and coming together can do to make amazing things.”

Artemis II was the first crewed lunar flight to pass low Earth orbit since the Apollo program and served as a test flight for future missions. NASA’s broader Artemis program aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon and lay the foundation for eventual crewed missions to Mars.

“The first crewed spaceflight going around the moon and coming back safely, with the world watching: Those are the types of moments that we are proud to celebrate at Nasdaq,” said Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Listings, Capital Access Platforms, at Nasdaq. The ceremony offered a chance to recognize not only the four crew members but “everybody behind the scenes who built the rockets and manned mission control and made sure that the overall mission was a success.”

The astronauts ringing the closing bell also signified Nasdaq’s continued support for technological innovation and leadership.

“At Nasdaq, we are committed to empowering those who shape the future by challenging the unknown,” Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman said at the ceremony.

“People often told us that we were making history,” Koch said, “but moreover, we were making the future.”

Friedman also said that NASA’s mission marked an achievement that “is extraordinary and a testament to what can be achieved when vision, innovation, and bold leadership come together.”