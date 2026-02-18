Market Modernization and Global Connectivity: Key Takeaways from Capital Markets Forum Select: New York

On February 2, 2026, Saudi Tadawul Group (STG) held its Capital Markets Forum Select event series at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. The conference gathered hundreds of senior leaders from global data, technology, and financial firms to explore how AI, data, and infrastructure are shaping the future of capital markets.

The event coincided with a historic milestone: As of February 1, Saudi Arabia officially removed the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) framework, thereby allowing all categories of foreign investors to directly invest in Saudi-listed companies. This decision reflects the maturity of a capital market that now boasts a market capitalization of more than $2.5 trillion and serves as a vital bridge between East and West.

A Dynamic Environment for Global Capital

Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman and Saudi Exchange CEO Mohammed Al-Rumaih opened the forum with remarks setting the stage amid a backdrop of profound structural change. After highlighting Nasdaq’s decades-long partnership with STG, Friedman characterized the current era as a “foundational shift” requiring immense institutional investment.

“We are entering an era where the impact of AI is increasingly visible, and its potential feels expansive,” she told attendees. “While we’re still in the early stages of what will be a significant investment cycle, there’s no question that AI will reshape our industry — how we support market operations, how we power our platforms, how we evolve our products, and how we enhance the client experience.”

Al-Rumaih noted that U.S. investor holdings in Saudi Arabia have increased by over 130% since 2020, now accounting for more than half of all foreign participants. “The Saudi capital market is now fully accessible to international investors at a scale never seen before in its history,” he said.

Modernized, AI-Supported Markets

A central theme of the summit was the pursuit of operational excellence through modernized market infrastructure. Tal Cohen, President of Nasdaq, highlighted how the global pandemic served as a catalyst for this transformation, noting that “if you weren’t in the cloud, you were caught by supply chain disruptions. Now, what we're looking at for the next 5 years is this always-on, real-time market infrastructure.”

Thanks to Nasdaq’s partnership with STG, the Saudi market is quickly becoming one of the most technologically advanced in the world, according to Michele Carlsson, Managing Director of Nasdaq in the Middle East and Africa.

“Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to bring AI into their market surveillance capabilities, with the Capital Markets Authority identifying 80% of pump and dump schemes compared to traditional detection methods,” Carlsson said.

Technological evolution is also driving a shift toward "always-on" markets. Driven by a new generation of global retail investors, accustomed to 24/7 crypto markets, equities are moving toward a nearly 24-hour reality. In December, Nasdaq filed a proposal with the SEC to extend equities trading hours to 23 hours a day, 5 days a week. Cohen observed that while protecting the sanctity of the open and close are critical, particularly as investor preferences for indices continue to grow, there is a "ubiquitous theme" of retail demand for after-hours and pre-market access that exchanges must serve responsibly.

Data and Analytics

Speakers at the conference zeroed in on the importance of diverse, specific, and AI-accessible data as infrastructure for economic growth.

Nasdaq is prioritizing making data accessible and functional, according to Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer for Nasdaq's Capital Access Platforms.

“We've been really focused at Nasdaq on developing an intelligence platform where we are aggregating and consolidating all of our different data sets, making sure they're interoperable and easy to access, both for our own internal innovation and to make our data frictionless to consume for our clients,” Albers said.

Saudi Arabia’s focus on AI begins with data as a foundational enabler, said Dr. Hotham Altwaijry, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), National Center for Artificial Intelligence.

“We want to excel in AI, and we believe that leadership in AI is not achievable without a strong data foundation,” Dr. Altwaijry said. The Kingdom has established several structures under SDAIA to centralize, operationalize, and protect data across Saudi Arabia.

STG was strategic in setting up the right people, governance and technology to ensure its data transformation progress meets the future demands of its clients - Mohammed Zarook, Chief of Market information and indices at WAMID highlighted.

“WAMID launched seven new data products to different clients’ segments in less than one year with new products and enhancements planned in the near future. Implementing agile approaches and working closely with our clients was a critical aspect of the transformation.

As the kingdom opens up to foreign investors, WAMID continues to focus on providing critical technology, data and insights for investments decisions.” Zarook said.

Regulatory Maturity and Transparency

Panelists at the conference also focused on the Saudi market’s evolving regulatory framework as a key ingredient to building a transparent marketplace that breeds confidence in investors.

Abdulaziz Bin Hassan, Board Commissioner of the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), provided a regulatory roadmap, emphasizing that market liberalization is backed by “confidence in the legal and technical infrastructure.”

He, Carlsson, and Rakan Al-Sheikh, the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister for Policies and Economic Planning at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, all emphasized the CMA’s inclusive approach to rulemaking, noting that the authority is continuously soliciting feedback from investors on existing and future regulations to ensure that the marketplace continues to foster growth and investment.

“Based on this public consultation process, you can preempt a lot of the frictions that can be introduced just because a certain law or a regulation did not consider the wider effects that it may have on the business environment or on society,” Al-Sheikh said.

Strategic Sectors and Future Growth

As Saudi Arabia moves from a “capital exporter” to a “capital importer,” the Kingdom is identifying new sectors as primary drivers for the next growth cycle. Deputy Minister Al-Sheikh noted that 74 out of 81 economic sub-sectors in the non-oil economy grew by more than 5% annually in recent years, with 38 sectors achieving growth above 10%. He pointed to technology, construction, tourism, and healthcare as examples of industries primed for additional growth.

“You couldn't have reached this very broad base of impressive growth rates across different sectors without having the right set of policy announcements coupled with the right incentives in the form of public support or fiscal expansion that we've witnessed,” Al-Shaikh said.