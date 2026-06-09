Q&A: Launching the Nasdaq Economic Institute and Inaugural AI Research Series

We’re pleased to share that Nasdaq has launched the Nasdaq Economic Institute – a new research platform designed to provide rigorous, independent analysis on the forces shaping global capital markets and the broader financial system. Coinciding with the Institute’s launch is the debut of its inaugural AI research series, which will explore the economy and markets, beginning with new research showing how generative AI is driving a significant increase in new business formation.

The Institute aims to inform and shape decision-making while fostering dialogue among market participants, policymakers, and regulators through original research, expert analysis, and industry collaboration. Key areas of focus for the Nasdaq Institute include:

Capital Formation: Exploring trends and solutions that enable companies to access public markets efficiently and sustainably.

Exploring trends and solutions that enable companies to access public markets efficiently and sustainably. Market Modernization: Advancing dialogue on technology-driven transformation and regulatory frameworks that enhance the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of markets globally.

Advancing dialogue on technology-driven transformation and regulatory frameworks that enhance the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of markets globally. Financial Resiliency: Providing insights to bolster the financial system’s risk architecture amid dynamic global conditions and evolving paradigms.

We sat down with Jeremy Skule, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, and Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist and Head of the Nasdaq Economic Institute, to learn more about the new thought leadership platform.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Jeremy, what inspired Nasdaq to launch the Economic Institute, and what role do you see it playing in the financial ecosystem?

Jeremy: Nasdaq has transformed itself over the last decade into a technology company that sits at the intersection of the capital markets and finance. As we began to think about the dialogue that we need to foster with decision makers, business leaders, thought leaders, and subject matter experts, we felt that the Institute was the right mechanism to create an umbrella for those insights that we deliver around the globe and facilitate those types of conversations. The timing is also significant: AI is emerging as one of the most consequential forces shaping global capital markets and the broader financial system right now, and the Institute gives us the platform to quantify what that means for our clients and the industry.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Phil, you're leading the Economic Institute. Can you walk us through what the Institute will focus on and why these areas matter?

Phil: The work of the Institute will be an extension of what I have been doing, and the team in economic research has been doing for a long time, joined with a lot of the other white papers and thought leadership that Jeremy's team has been doing.

We're very focused on microeconomics to make markets work better, to make trading cheaper, to make cost of capital better, so that companies want to list, want to be available for investors, help with financial security. We're very involved in the macroeconomics to help companies understand what's going to drive their businesses in the coming year and decade.

But also now, we will be joining all of the things that Nasdaq does for companies where we support them with regulatory reporting and identifying financial fraud. All of the different ways that Nasdaq helps companies with finance and financials – we're going to be able to have a bigger voice and more of a platform when we weigh in on the themes of capital formation, market modernization, and financial resiliency.

As the Institute’s first major initiative, we are proud to launch its AI research series, with our first report showing how generative AI is driving a significant increase in new business formation and enabling a new generation of entrepreneurs. Business formation was a natural choice for our inaugural report – it sits at the heart of Nasdaq’s capital formation mission, and the data tells a compelling story about how AI is reshaping who can start a company, in which sectors, and at what scale.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Jeremy, there are other research organizations and think tanks in the financial space. What makes the Nasdaq Economic Institute unique?

Jeremy: It starts with our clients. We are a scaled technology provider to nearly 3,000 banks and brokers around the world. With a client community spanning 10,000+ corporates, 5,000+ institutional investors, and 3,800+ financial institutions — and technology infrastructure embedded across 140+ markets and regulators worldwide.

Coupling that with our convening capability, we sit at an amazing intersection to bring the insights that Phil mentioned to help lead the industry as it considers big things like: How is capital formation going to change around the globe? What does market modernization look like? And what does best-in-class look like? And then how do we ensure the financial resiliency of the entire ecosystem?

And now with AI rapidly reshaping the economy, the Institute gives us a unique vantage point to track those changes in real time – from the rise of AI-enabled entrepreneurs entering capital markets for the first time, to the broader productivity gains showing up in the sectors where AI adoption is highest.

Nasdaq Newsroom: How will the Institute's work impact both Nasdaq's internal strategy and the broader market?

Jeremy: We want to leverage the intellectual heft that exists on Phil's team to even better inform Nasdaq’s overarching strategy. When we start looking at things like: How do you implement AI in your product roadmap? How do you leverage AI on your business? What do private market evolutions look like? What do the public market evolutions look like as you consider tokenization and digital assets? Phil's team is going to be instrumental in driving those insights that make our strategy more informed and better executed.

Phil: I think one of the things that's complementary, putting my team and Jeremy’s team together, is that Nasdaq is fantastic at helping companies with branding and exposure. I think that's going to really help my team with all the work that we do to actually be able to expand who gets to read it and how many people we can influence and help.

Nasdaq Newsroom: How should clients and partners engage with the Institute's work? What's the best way to stay connected and contribute to the dialogue?

Jeremy: As we formed the institute, one of our North Stars has been our client service model. Both the strategy and marketing organizations have been focused on that over the last decade, and Phil's team has done the same. So we want to make sure we're well positioned to service our internal client needs.

We have also formed an editorial board that will guide the Institute in terms of the editorial calendar of what's being produced when.

Phil: The client conversations themselves are part of the feedback loop, so the more that we have thought leadership that the clients want us to talk with them about, the more they're going to ask interesting questions to help us work out what they really are interested in. I find that's true now, and it's going to be more true with more clients and broader coverage.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Phil, can you give us a taste of the kind of economic research you're conducting? What's one of the most interesting questions or trends you're seeing today, and what is Nasdaq's data telling us about that topic?

Phil: We cover a lot of different things. We look at the macroeconomics to understand what are the risks for businesses, what's driving businesses, what's driving revenues and supporting stock prices, which sectors are growing faster than others. That's obviously useful and interesting to the customers that are listing on Nasdaq, the companies and the people running those companies.

We also work a lot on the microeconomics and trading, and we talk to regulators and we talk to academics to understand how markets can be cheaper for investors, cheaper for issuers so the cost of capital comes down, so that we have more public companies so that investors can profit more from the growth of those companies and the economy can grow. There's a lot of research that supports that these things are all interrelated.

One of the most compelling areas we’re exploring right now is how generative AI is reshaping business formation. Our inaugural AI research series shows that since early 2025, new business applications have increased significantly – timed almost perfectly with the arrival of agentic AI tools that can now autonomously handle complex tasks that previously required hiring someone.

What’s striking is that the increase is driven almost exclusively by solo entrepreneurs, and they’re clustering in the highest AI-adoption sectors – tech, finance, and professional services – which have averaged 2.2% annual productivity growth since 2005. The data points to AI unlocking a new class of “one-man shops” whose ideas were viable in concept but not in practice, until now. Founders no longer require a small team to launch.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Phil, you've been doing economic research at Nasdaq for years. How does it feel to see this work formalized into the Institute?

Phil: I think it's great – it gives me a chance to work on research and deliver insights that are a little bit longer lasting and a little bit bigger picture. A lot of what we do now is, for example, looking at what the SEC is about to do a rule filing on next month, or what's happening with unemployment this week. So I'm looking forward to having some longer term, larger in scale thought leadership pieces and papers available for customers.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Jeremy, if you could point to one big question or challenge you hope the Institute will help answer or address in the coming years, what would it be?

Jeremy: I expect we will see the Institute informing Nasdaq strategy and our clients’ strategies on how to drive and succeed in a global financial system that continues to innovate, is highly resilient, and delivers great outcomes for customers, partners and shareholders.