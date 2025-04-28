Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Extends Modernization Partnership with Nasdaq

Subscribe to Nasdaq+ for full access Exclusive content, detailed data sets, and best-in-class trade insights to rewrite your portfolio for tomorrow. Try it Now

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has expanded its partnership with Nasdaq, following the launch of a new modernization blueprint. Launched in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and inspired by Nasdaq’s successful modernization of its options markets with AWS, the blueprint is designed to empower market operators to cost-effectively modernize their markets while mitigating transformation risk and reducing barriers of entry for global investors to access sovereign capital in market centers all over the world.

By integrating infrastructure, software, data management capabilities and services into a comprehensive package that is proven for markets operations, Nasdaq and AWS are unlocking a new era of growth within the global capital markets.

"It's a vision for global infrastructure collaboration which serves as the foundation to catapult the South African marketplace to a globally connected and accessible market," said Leila Fourie, Group CEO Johannesburg Stock Exchange. "Nasdaq’s vision based on their long journey with AWS is compelling, and we are looking to scale a cloud ecosystem to modernize and expand our market operations. This modernization blueprint paves the way to deepen and enhance liquidity, facilitate capital flows and drive growth.

Founded in 1887, JSE is Africa’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization. It is the 16th largest stock exchange in the world. Since its demutualization in 2005, JSE has evolved into a leading, diversified exchange services group, driving growth in the South African economy and bringing greater opportunities to the African continent.

The collaboration between Nasdaq and JSE spans nearly 15 years with JSE’s clearing and settlement operations being underpinned by Nasdaq technology. The new partnership with Nasdaq and AWS marks an evolution in their collaboration, aligning seamlessly with JSE’s purpose of leveraging the passion of its people to power a trusted marketplace for an inclusive and prosperous future. It also supports JSE’s mission to be the best globally connected platform for sustainable value creation.

As the partnership progresses, JSE sees promise in Nasdaq's service delivery model integrated with AWS's infrastructuree to further solidify JSE’s position as a model market operator both in Africa and on an international stage.

Infrastructure Collaboration to Enhance Efficiency, Transparency, and Liquidity for Global Investors

JSE joins Mexico's Grupo BMV and Nasdaq's Nordic markets as the first global marketplaces to collaborate around this innovative infrastructure and operational model.

The partnership addresses the increasing complexity of global markets: emerging technology acceleration, a shifting competitive environment, regulatory changes and constantly evolving customer needs.

Operational complexity driven by these disruptive forces often challenges market operators to choose between hyper-resilience and innovation. AWS and Nasdaq, in collaboration with JSE and BMV, are working to reduce if not eliminate this tradeoff, ensuring that market operators can achieve both in the future.

Blueprint Model to Help Connect Investors to African Opportunities

Fitting into JSE’s comprehensive modernization strategy, the blueprint aims to further JSE ambitions to be Africa's gateway to global markets.

“Local economies flourish when capital markets are robust, and global investors can confidently channel capital across borders. Conversely, a strong global economy is reliant on local markets that are highly dynamic, where innovators can scale and capital can seamlessly connect. Powering both creates a virtuous cycle of value creation, driving economic growth and wealth generation,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq.

A major driver behind the collaboration was JSE’s goal to enhance liquidity in their venue.

Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at JSE articulated the questions that came to mind as JSE considered this scaled partnership: "How do we get South African companies to innovate and expand globally? How do we get U.S. investors interested in those companies, and vice-versa?" She added that enhanced liquidity between us and the U.S. will broaden our potential pool of investors.

A Vision for Global Connectivity with Fewer Market Access Boundaries

JSE’s ambitions for global connectivity and ease of access between South African markets and global investors requires modernizing its approach to technology adoption and standardization. Aligning further with global standards will decrease artificial access barriers and adopting a more sustainable operational model will enable the bourse to refocus its energy on market innovation.

To achieve its goals, JSE is exploring adoption of Nasdaq’s service-based marketplace technology for its post-trade operations in combination with advanced AWS infrastructure. These efforts are part of JSE’s enablement journey to modernize its technology foundation.

JSE aims to integrate edge computing infrastructure and explore AI to deliver new market solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and driving sustainable growth. The exchange also views modern infrastructure adoption as a cornerstone for developing services for colocation, harnessing data intelligence and insights, and further digitizing client interactions. Further, JSE aims to provide the exchange and its customers access to a global network in the future

"As JSE works toward the vision of becoming the gateway to Africa for international investors, they are investing in innovation of new products, and services," said Magnus Haglind, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketplace Technology, at Nasdaq. "To enable that, they are accelerating their modernization journey, and this new partnership lays a critical foundation for its successful execution."

With a robust foundation to attract regional listings and reduce friction for a larger group of global investors to access their marketplace, JSE is well-positioned to capitalize on a constantly evolving investment environment

"The partnership over time will help reduce barriers to accessing South African markets by leveraging technology and services," said Reddy. "JSE will become the natural hub for financial activity in Africa."

Looking Ahead

With Nasdaq and AWS handling the technological complexities, JSE can focus on continuing to provide exceptional service to its constituents both locally and globally. The partnership opens numerous possibilities, including potential collaboration in emerging areas such as carbon markets, which Reddy highlighted as an area of interest.

The JSE collaboration is an anchor partnership in a larger initiative by Nasdaq and AWS to extend their powerful offering of infrastructure, software and services to exchanges, clearinghouses and central securities depositories worldwide, helping globally interconnected capital markets promote transparency, enhance liquidity and protect market integrity.

Learn more about how Nasdaq and its preferred cloud provider AWS are Powering Market Operators Globally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this article contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will” and “can” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of products and services delivered in line with the modernization blueprint, application and availability of products and services in regulated environments, and Nasdaq’s partnership with AWS. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.