How Nasdaq’s New Tech Is Set to Boost Carbon Market Growth

Carbon credits are an exciting tool for combating climate change and are growing in popularity among institutional investors. As the demand for carbon credits continues to increase, so does the need for reliable technology and infrastructure for the industry to scale. Recently announced technology capabilities from Nasdaq will help with this market evolution by providing solutions for:

Issuance (the creation of the asset and distribution on a platform)

Settlement (changing ownership)

Custody (safeguarding and event processing in a flexible account structure)

Leveraging the IWA carbon taxonomy framework, this will enable registries to distribute standardized digital credits with full auditability throughout the transaction lifecycle, supporting the standardization and market efficiency needed to attract new investors and drive growth.

According to Gerard Smith, Vice President, Head of Post Trade Solutions at Nasdaq, the service will streamline carbon market operations and boost the services they offer, allowing them to meet increasing customer demand for reliable and effective marketplaces.

“We see a significant increase in demand for carbon credits coming down the road over the next two to five years, which means that these markets have to be able to scale properly,” he said. “We can use [this] technology to replace the existing systems that are there.”

Nasdaq’s new technology introduces a secure and comprehensive process for the full lifecycle of carbon credits, allowing participants to engage in carbon markets with confidence.

Ensuring That Buyers Find Credits That Meet Their Needs

A 2021 McKinsey report on scaling voluntary carbon markets noted that one of the primary challenges was the lack of uniform standards and transparency for carbon credits.

Investors want to buy carbon credits, but the variance in how they’re defined, tracked and measured creates obvious issues.

Smith used the example of a project aiming to plant 100 trees to demonstrate what can go wrong. “A couple of years later, were those trees actually planted?” he asked. “This is typically the kind of issue that goes on … around integrity in the carbon markets, but where we see great progress being made.”

Nasdaq’s new technology can leverage blockchain technology to provide owners with a carbon credit’s fully auditable history. In addition, it offers registries a set of APIs that will allow them to provide services more easily to clients.

More confidence means credits of higher quality and value, such as credits for engineered carbon removal. A recent Boston Consulting Group survey found that businesses were willing to pay more for these types of higher-quality, verifiable credits.

Nasdaq’s collaboration with Puro.earth, a leading standards and registry platform for engineered carbon removal, helps illustrate how the technology can improve market functioning. Puro.earth will utilize Nasdaq’s technology to track more accurately the life cycle of its high-quality CO2 Removal Certificates, or CORCs, and provide customers with more seamless interaction with the carbon markets through the new technology’s set of APIs.

Modernizing Carbon Markets

The infrastructure underpinning global voluntary carbon markets is manual and fragmented, which can often confuse and frustrate investors.

“There’s still lots of phone calls and emails and paper flying around in those markets, which is a barrier to proper entry into the market and a barrier to those marketplaces being able to scale properly,” said Smith.

“You don’t want a whole team of people that have to go to lots of different registries, log in, undertake manual processes, print off PDF reports,” he added, describing the current experience for many market participants. Instead, he said, clients want to simply connect with a registry running on a universal architecture.

This new technology consolidates everything (market operators need) related to carbon markets in one place, Smith explained.

“Bringing institutional-grade technology to underpin the market will drive ever-greater liquidity across carbon marketplaces and open the possibility of greater interoperability between registries in the future,” said Roland Chai, Executive Vice President and Head of European Markets at Nasdaq.

Helping Exchanges Reach Net-zero

With higher-quality carbon credits to be traded, markets are more likely to draw in buyers, like corporations with ESG commitments, who have said they’re willing to pay for quality carbon credits.

Nasdaq’s new technology also has the potential to boost the carbon registry space. Existing registries will be able to rely on a stronger technological base to improve their offerings to clients. And small or newer entrants will be able to use Nasdaq’s new service to elevate their services and challenge larger players.

It could also have a significant effect on the numbers and capabilities of carbon marketplaces. Many countries have launched carbon markets in the last few years with many more yet to come. These marketplaces all need robust and consistent technology to support them as they mature.

“Everybody realizes that the market for credits is expanding extremely fast because more and more corporates are making commitments to net-zero,” said Smith. “And that means that they’ll need to buy carbon credits in order to meet that target.”

As Smith explained, that growth comes with an opportunity for more marketplaces and the accompanying demand for tech to support them: “We think this technology fits the bill.”